Students in the Wayne State School of Medicine’s Class of 2025 have started a petition after realizing they will not receive a White Coat Ceremony.
The online petition comes weeks after WSU honored the SOM class of 2026 with a White Coat Ceremony at the Detroit Opera House on July 29.
The class of 2025’s original ceremony, planned for Aug. 21, was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White Coat Ceremony marks the beginning of a medical students’ journey, which is why class of 2025 SOM student Rumyah Rafique said she started the petition for her classmates.
“It’s a unique story that every student carries,” Rafique said. “All of those stories are really important and deserve to be celebrated…I started this petition, in the hopes that maybe if we get a couple more signatures that we can maybe present this to administration and say ‘Hey, this is something that not only us as students care about, but our communities and families care about.’”
Rafique said that white coat ceremonies are important because they highlight the hard work of medical students in spite of adversity they may face.
“We have a lot of non traditional students, international students and students that are coming from low socioeconomic backgrounds that don’t see themselves represented in medicine. I think representation really does matter and that's why I want to have something like this where we’re celebrating the triumphs of those students and really showing that we support them in their endeavors,” she said.
Rafique said that being a woman of color in medical school from an under-resourced communitiy has made her endure struggles that separate her from her peers.
“A lot of times students like me feel out of place in medicine and they don’t feel like they have truly integrated into the world of medicine,” Rafique said. “When you feel this way and then you in addition don’t get a white coat ceremony it makes you feel some type of hurt.”
Rafique said she and other medical school students have begun conversations with administration about arranging some type of ceremony for the class of 2025.
Philip Van Hulle, associate director of communications for the SOM, said the school is aware of the petition, and the administration is working with the class of 2025 leadership to celebrate with a Clinicians Ceremony.
“School of Medicine officials understand how important the ceremony is to students and certainly wanted to conduct the ceremony,” Van Hulle said. “Both the class of 2024 and the class of 2025 began their medical education during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A clinicians ceremony celebrates students beginning their clinical clerkships at hospitals and clinics. This ceremony does not include the traditional coating, but students are presented with a symbolic gift from the SOM and white coat pin.
Van Hulle said the School of Medicine conducted an inaugural clinicians ceremony on March 18 for the class of 2024 to celebrate the class’ achievements after their 2020 white coat ceremony was canceled.
Class of 2024 medical student Ahmed Anyantayo said the ceremonies empower medical students entering the industry.
“It's a thing that makes us more optimistic,” he said. “Our medical coursework is hard so it is like a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s what we look up to as physicians.”
Ayantayo said he would have been disappointed if his white coat ceremony had been canceled and nothing was done to make up for it.
“My peers would be disappointed as well because most of us are first generation students, and they didn’t have anybody to show them the path of medicine,” Ayantayo said. “This gives them people that can vouch for them, give them the white coat on their back and make them comfortable as a physician in the future. It keeps us motivated as minority students.”
Although the school of medicine did not provide any virtual or makeup ceremonies for the class of 2025, students like Adam Elder held their own White Coat Ceremonies at home.
Rafique’s petition currently stands at 130 signatures with a goal of 200 signatures.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.