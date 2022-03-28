Wayne State Student Senate unanimously voted to allocate $1,000 from its budget to its Urban Gardening Initiative at its meeting Thursday.
The project is a joint effort between Senate, the WSU’s Detroit Biodiversity Network, the Office of Campus Sustainability, and the Society of Environmental Engineering and Sustainability, said Senator at Large Kaitlyn Kipp.
“It can provide a lot of different opportunity. We talked about a lot of different stuff (at) the meeting,” she said. “So, for one, maybe research opportunities for students with these garden beds like the rainwater collection and stuff like that but then also just like beautifying campus.”
Kipp said the money will be used toward purchasing supplies for garden beds that will cost $1,343, and rainwater collection that will cost $800. Additional funding sources for the excess cost were not provided.
President Sailor Mayes said contributing the money from the budget may allow for the project's timetable to be moved up.
“We don’t know the estimated (start) time. However, Dimitri (Kakaris Porter) who is one of the people who is heading this project, he decides what days are perfect to go out and start it… so it’s all dependent on if we say yes,” she said. “If we say yes, I will tell him (Kakaris Porter) that we said yes, we will appropriate $1,000, and then we think the project will be started.”
The project’s length may be determined by the number of volunteers, Mayes said.
Graduate School Representative Asra Akhlaq said the Graduate Council started two new committees.
The Awards and Fellowship Committee is responsible for regulating scholarships.
“The committee will consider policies on scholarships, fellowships, awards and basically they will judge applications for the graduate school scholarship, fellowships, and awards and then they’ll also make recommendations to the dean that will lead to new awards being given to graduate students,” Akhlaq said.
The Committee on Graduate Inclusive Excellence will work on diversifying the students and faculty in the graduate school, Akhlaq said.
The Graduate Council also established a certificate in the geographical information sciences, she said.
Director of Community Affairs Mannat Bedi gave an update on the Board of Governors Academic Affairs Committee. She said the committee decided to begin a graduate certificate program in linguistics.
“This specific certificate was brought about because they wanted to aid it in the study of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and engineering,” she said. “A key point of this certificate is that no new courses need to be developed. The certificate uses courses that are already being offered at Wayne.”
The committee also changed the name of the Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree to the Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Bedi said.
“(E)lectrical, electronic and computer systems are becoming intertwined, and so that’s kind of the reasoning behind a name change,” she said. “And also, the courses will change. There’s an addition of five new credit hours, so there is one additional course that will be offered in order to fit the new name.”
Dean of Students David Strauss said the Student Center is now run by the Dean of Students Office. Tim Michael, associate vice president for Student Auxiliary Services, was formerly in charge of the building, Strauss said. Michael still manages its commercial areas and conferences.
Senior public health major Safia Haniya Yusuf gave a presentation with Professor of Physiology Jeffrey Ram about their work on wastewater detection of SARS-CoV-2.
Mayes said Professor of Political Science Ewa Golebiowska reached out to ask if Senate would send an email to inform the campus community about an upcoming peace vigil for Ukraine. The vigil will take place March 31 at 5 p.m on Gullen Mall. Two previous vigils for Ukraine were held on March 3 and March 11.
Senate discussed, and seemingly decided, to use its social media and DOSO’s Get Involved newsletter rather than a listserv email, to circulate news of the vigil, but no vote was taken.
Senate voted unanimously to send out an email via the WSU listserv promoting the Survey of Warrior Educational Engagement and Transformation on Tuesday. Provost Mark Kornbluh sent an email with the same purpose Wednesday.
On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, five Senate positions are listed as vacant: one senator at large position, the Mike Ilitch School of Business representative, the School of Information Sciences representative, the Extension Center representative and the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts representative.
Hayden Johnson was elected as senator at large during the Feb. 3 meeting but later switched to Housing and Residential Life representative, leaving the senator at large position vacant again. The last Mike Ilitch School of Business representative was Vedika Savla. Marwah Ayache was the last School of Information Sciences representative. Ayache was elected during Senate’s Oct. 21, 2021 meeting.
Veronika Gawrys was originally elected as Extension Center representative at the Nov. 18, 2021 meeting. In a Sunday email to The South End, Mayes said Gawrys has changed positions but did not specify what her new position is. Senate’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting lists the Extension Center representative position as vacant, but Gawrys is still listed in that position on Senate’s website.
Mayes announced the departure of Jessica Taylor as the CFPCA representative at Thursday’s Senate meeting.
The dates of when senators have left or changed positions is not published or consistently announced, so besides Taylor, TSE is unable to accurately report these senators’ exact end of time served.
According to Article IV, Section 2, Paragraph F of Sentate’s bylaws, vacancies left after March 1 are not filled.
During public comment, Savanah Rayyan, senior public health and psychology major, said she was unhappy about WSU’s decision to hold commencement in the WSU Fieldhouse this spring. In-person commencements were generally held at the Fox Theatre or Ford Field before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How can a school empower us with knowledge but leave us powerless in this manner?” she said. “Now, I kindly and humbly ask, please acknowledge my plea and reconsider this decision. I would like to ask if it would be possible to discuss why this year’s commencement is being held at the Wayne State Fieldhouse.”
During the March 3 Senate meeting, Strauss said scheduling conflicts lead to commencement being held in the WSU Fieldhouse.
“(T)here’s a lot of complexities to having it at the Fox (Theatre). So unfortunately, we can’t have it there because of timing and dates,” Strauss said. “So we’re doing it at the Fieldhouse because it’s on campus, it’s part of our campus, and I think a lot of people are giving it kind of a bum wrap because they haven’t seen it.”
The next Student Senate meeting will be held April 7 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.