The lunch balance of approximately 600 students in Gull Lake Community Schools has been erased by a donation from the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation.
Out of the 3,086 student population in the district, 587 had a delinquent lunch balance as of October. Gull Lake Community Schools had reported an outstanding lunch debt of $3,418.02.
The Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation donated $3,501.28, offering overpayment in order to include Collin’s badge number of 128 — who graduated from Gull Lake High School — according to a press release from the foundation.
“We’re honored to give back to the community in his name. We hope this donation helps rectify the situation and clear the debt of all these families so their children can eat warm meals and concentrate on their studies,” Foundation President Chris Powell stated in a press release.
A ceremony with Collin’s parents — Karen and Randy Rose — was held on Nov. 8 at Gull Lake High School.
Wayne State Police Chief Anthony Holt expressed his admiration for what Powell is doing — claiming Powell’s actions embody the values of WSUPD.
“All the credit has to go to Chris Powell. He did this completely on his own. He’s been very passionate about giving back to the community ever since the unfortunate loss of his dear friend in this department,” Holt said.
Collin Rose served as an officer for WSUPD working with police canines. On Nov. 22, 2016, he was shot on duty and succumbed to his injuries the following day. Rose was the first WSUPD officer to die in the line of duty, according to the Collin Rose Memorial Foundation website.
Following Rose’s death, Officer Chris Powell founded the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation to honor his fallen friend by giving back to the community in Rose’s name.
Cover photo of Officer Rose courtesy of WSU Communications teams.
