Some students and faculty are speaking out against what they say are conflicting decisions by Wayne State in its public stance on the war in Ukraine versus the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In response to Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, President M. Roy Wilson sent a campus-wide email in support of Ukraine. Last year, when Student Senate released a statement in support of Palestinians, Wilson immediately denounced it.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, WSU has held three peace vigils and multiple faculty-led discussions.
Seeing WSU’s lack of support for Palestine was disappointing, said Ayah Shkoukani, WSU alum and former vice president of Students for Justice in Palestine.
“The situations that are happening in Palestine and Ukraine are similar,” she said. “And just seeing that the Ukrainians have all of the support— which they should get all the support, of course— but seeing that Palestinians are not getting all of that same support at all kind of feels like they’re diminishing our struggles and our identities in general.”
In a June 3, 2021, email to the campus community, Wilson crititcized Senate's statement — which had been released the day before — on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said the statement did not reflect the official view of the WSU administration, and he disagreed with the language used in it.
“We are a university community, and we support the right to free speech. While we support the right of our students to express views important to them, I regret their (Senate’s) use of some needlessly inflammatory terminology,” Wilson said. “We must treat each other with civility and respect. Some of their words did not do that.”
Four days after the invasion of Ukraine, Wilson sent an email to WSU’s student body in support of Ukraine.
“Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities — of which Wayne State University is a member — recently published this letter condemning the Russian invasion of the sovereign state of Ukraine, ordered by Vladimir Putin,” he said. “We stand in solidarity with this letter, the worldwide university community, and free people everywhere, especially the citizens of Ukraine.”
In the email, Wilson also invited the campus community to attend the first of three WSU peace vigils for Ukraine.
Alisa Moldavanova is an associate professor in political science at WSU. Moldavanova is Ukrainian and was a part of organizing the vigils on campus.
“The reason why we want to continue this type of event is because we want (the) Wayne State community to not just have a theoretical solidarity with Ukraine and others who have suffered in similar ways, but we also want Wayne State University as an institution to do their part in helping these crises,” she said.
During the first vigil, Moldavanova called on WSU to display the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Old Main. She said the university decided against the public declaration.
“I think part of the reasoning is that because the university doesn’t want to look like it’s doing something more for Ukraine than it’s doing for other parts of the world, which I personally do not think is a good reason because two wrongs don’t make it right,” Moldavanova said.
“And if we have to display solidarity with oppressed, with the marginalized, and those who are being attacked, then we need to display that type of solidarity, and if we need to do a vigil for Ukraine then we need to do a vigil for Afghanistan or a vigil for Syria,” she said.
WSU chose not to light up the tower on Old Main because the demand was complex, said Matt Lockwood, associate vice president of university communications, in a June 13 email to The South End.
“Lighting up of the Old Main clock tower has been done very rarely over the years and is not as simple as raising a flag,” he said.
The process requires getting colored gels from the Department of Theatre and Dance, which must be manually installed by a WSU Facilities Planning and Management employee, Lockwood said.
“We didn’t want to start a precedent of lighting up the clock tower for issues not directly related to the university,” he said.
Lockwood said WSU contributed to the efforts in other ways.
“The university was very supportive of the three peace vigils held on campus. For example, we promoted them in our internal communications, sent out news releases, lined up media interviews and provided the microphone and staging,” he said.
Yasmin Shkoukani graduated from WSU in May and is SJP’s former finance chair. She said she was disappointed to see that Palestinian students didn’t get nearly as much support or sympathy from Wilson during last year’s events in Palestine.
She said she was upset by the overall contrasting responses to the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.
“It’s more of like, ‘Oh, this is a complicated issue. Both sides are wrong.’ Those type of things,” she said.
Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on April 22, using rubber bullets and stun grenades. Ayah Shkoukani said this type of violence is often misconstrued by news outlets.
“Whenever you see a media outlet covering it— if they cover it— when they do cover it, it says like, ‘Palestinians and Israeli officials clash,’” she said. “It’s always a clash, but in reality it’s not a clash when one side has multi-billion dollar weapons and the other side has stones.”
According to Al Jazeera, 31 Palestinians were injured during the raid and one Israeli officer was hurt after being hit with a stone.
Ayah Shkoukani said she was a victim of a similar Israeli raid when visiting Palestine in 2015.
“It was night, we were praying, and the Israeli (Occupation) Forces came into the mosque, and they wanted all the Palestinians out, so they started… shooting us with the rubber bullets and throwing the stun grenades and tear gas at us while all we were doing was praying in the mosque,” she said. “I was 15 years old— no threat to anyone.”
Another point of contention was the rate at which the U.S. and many prominent companies utilized boycotts, divestments, and sanctions against Russia— something that has overwhelmingly been absent in Israel’s case.
Industry giants like Netflix, Starbucks, H&M, and Exxon— just to name a few— all took action against Russia within a month of its invasion of Ukraine.
Yasmin Shkoukani said seeing the world respond with swift economic pressure to Russia but not Israel is upsetting.
“(W)hen it had to do with Palestine, everyone was kind of like ‘eh, no,’ but then with Ukraine it’s like automatic ‘yes, let’s do whatever we can to help,’” she said.
On May 27, 2021, The United Nations’ Human Rights Council voted to form the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.
The Commission released its report June 7, which detailed its findings, including Israel’s human rights violations and discriminatory practices.
“The Commission repeats with concern the stark warning by the Special Rapporteur that the persistent discrimination against Palestinians throughout the West Bank and East Jerusalem, threats of forced displacement, forced displacement, demolitions, settlement expansion and settler violence and the blockade of Gaza have all contributed to and will continue to contribute to cycles of violence,” it said.
Yasmin Shkoukani said understanding the conflict is a key way to show support.
“(O)nce you have that education, spreading awareness and talking about it with people and just using your resources to advocate for Palestinans,” she said. “I feel like that’s the most important thing.”
Moldavanova said people must acknowledge the conflicts happening around the world.
“We’re living in a global world, and we cannot be denying that these things are happening, regardless of whether we have a way to resolve the situation or not,” she said. “We need to be aware of it, and we need to do as much as we can.”
Ayah Shkoukani said the world’s needs are overwhelming, but it’s important to remember how its people are affected.
“It is difficult. There are so many things going on and sometimes just thinking about it and looking at it, you’re like, ‘Well, who am I going to support? This is mentally draining,’” she said. “A lot of people feel that way, but unfortunately, the people who are oppressed can’t just turn off their phones and just look away and just rest their minds. This is their lives.”
Kate Vaughn is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at co7964@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
