Wayne State’s enrollment numbers have fallen for the second year in a row as the COVID-19 pandemic looms on.
Graduate programs have generally been hit the hardest, according to the Office of Institutional Research and Analysis. The office provides publicly available databases on enrollment and tuition numbers, broken down by student level, semester, race and gender.
From the 2020 to 2021 winter semesters, enrollment in undergraduate programs dropped by 640 students, from 15,970 to 15,330, which is a 4.01% decline, according to OIRA. Comparatively, enrollment in graduate programs plummeted by 21.31%, a total drop of 1,457 students since winter 2020.
Mike Ilitch School of Business Dean Robert Forsythe said the difference between undergraduate and graduate numbers comes from how society values them.
“I think there’s a belief, rightly or wrongly, that when you graduate from high school, you should go and get a college degree, and parents support this,” Forsythe said. “And that’s different than what happens when you look at professional master’s degrees.”
However, according to OIRA data, not all graduate programs have been affected the same.
Fred Vultee, associate professor of journalism and chair of the Graduate Council’s Executive Committee, said some graduate programs' enrollment numbers fluctuate due to the economy.
For example, the business school’s graduate programs have fallen in enrollment since winter 2020 by 26.66%. Comparatively, the Law School’s graduate programs multiplied by almost five times. On the other hand, enrollment in professional degrees at the law school decreased by 9.61%, according to OIRA data.
Forsythe said he attributed the drop in business school enrollment to another side effect of the pandemic. Due to the economic downturn, tuition reimbursements from employers have plummeted — a factor that affects the majority of his business school graduate students.
“As you can imagine, when times get a little tough out there, that’s an easy thing for them to cut, at least temporarily,” Forsythe said.
While enrollment was down, Forsythe said graduation rates improved significantly, which he attributed to an increase in mentorship and course flexibility.
“The good news is our graduation rates are at an all-time high,” Forsythe said. “The bad news is because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to recruit as many students as have graduated.”
The switch to online learning is another potential player in enrollment drops, Forsythe said.
Iman Ansari, a graduate student in the WSU masters of public health program, said virtual learning was a deterrent to her education.
“The masters in public health involves a lot of group work and field work, so I feel like that was really limited,” Ansari said.
There were also less opportunities to network, connect with peers and professors, and less accountability in classes, she said.
However, one advantage of virtual learning for Ansari was the flexibility, she said. She was able to work a full-time job and take a full course load, since both were remote.
Alexa Berisha, an alumna of a graduate program in the business school, said being forced to take remote classes prepared her for the remote workplace.
Berisha graduated in May 2021 from WSU’s four-year marketing program. In her first semester of online learning, Berisha said she preferred in-person classes, because the professors weren’t prepared for it. However, as the school grew accustomed to it, Berisha said she came to prefer virtual learning.
“It helped me a lot, because we used Zoom for meetings all the time, and I wouldn’t have known how to use that before, because I had never used Zoom before we switched to online for school,” Berisha said.
However, Berisha said some of her peers felt differently.
“I noticed a lot of my classmates didn’t like online learning, because when they weren’t in person, it was difficult for some people to get the work done… So I knew a couple people that just stopped going, and they said once it was in person, they would re-enroll,” Berisha said.
Vultee said virtual learning further expanded WSU’s applicant pool to the global stage.
“For graduate school in particular, it really opens up some new opportunities, especially for international students,” Vultee said.
Vultee said he expected online school to remain a viable option. However, it needs to be a case-by-case decision since certain classes diminish when they aren’t taught face-to-face.
“It’s getting easier in general, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s gotten easy yet,” Vultee said.
Minnah Arshad is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at minnaharshad@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Minnah Arshad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.