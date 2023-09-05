This article was previously published in The South End’s fall 2023 Back to School print edition on Aug. 25.
Student Senate started its 2023-24 term in May working on expanding student outreach.
Senate President Hayden Johnson said Senate’s purpose is to advocate for the student body it represents and said board members have spent the summer trying to raise awareness and open communication between students and their senators.
“These are our college years,” he said. ”This is when we're finding out who we are. This is what we're finding out what we're passionate about. Senate really wants to make sure that that experience is worthwhile.”
Director of Public Relations Cordelia Krajewski said Senate seems to be misunderstood by students.
“I think people hear the word student government and they're immediately just like oh, they're just kind of on their own free will,” she said. “But I think collectively as a Senate this year, we've really put emphasis on we want students to know that we really do want to represent their voices and we really want students to feel that they have an outlet through us to campus administration.”
Krajewski said senators are required to serve on at least one university committee ranging from the Board of Governors Budget and Finance Committee and Curriculum Advisory Committee to DEI Council and Provost Artwork Committee.
Johnson said serving within committees allows Senate to play an important role in the university, especially for the state-elected BOG committees.
“Being able to have such an impact on how the board would vote and maybe just providing a new perspective that a lot of the times the administration might gloss over or might not think is as big of a thing as it is (gives students a say.) We really try our best to make sure that we advocate for students,” Johnson said.
Johnson is on the Tuition and Fee Appeals Board, which focuses on special circumstances of students needing to withdraw. He said they are trying to improve accessibility of resources and provide clarity around which department to rely on when circumstances arise.
“My job on that committee is to make sure that students are represented (and) know that these resources are available,” Johnson said. “Making sure that student representation is very prevalent within that committee, because it directly impacts a student's financial standing and ability to graduate or whatever the case might be.”
Johnson was one of two senators serving on the committee who voted “no” to a tuition increase for the upcoming year, according to previous reporting by The South End.
Krajewski said another way Senate tries to connect with the student body is through statements of support on current events. The most recent statement concerned the Palestine-Israel conflict and was approved by Senate at its Aug. 3 meeting.
“We create and pass statements of support to make sure our students are heard and we are representing our students,” she said. “We are taking action to make sure we are aware of campus happenings and things that are affecting our student body.”
Johnson said students should be on the lookout for more collaborations between student organizations and Senate, specifically Black-focused student groups helping to work on its Black Student Success Initiative, while improving graduation rates and helping students through the middle years of college.
“We're going to be working with them (groups) on how we can use our position as elected members who have really good connections with our new administration,” Johnson said. “We really want to figure out how we can work with our administration and a lot of different offices to kind of collaborate and really just best be able to help and support students.”
Vacancies remain on Senate in the School of Social Work, Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, College of Engineering, School of Information Sciences and College of Education. Johnson said Senate will begin its search to fill these positions in September.
Krajewski said students looking to get more involved in Senate and university affairs without the full commitment of a Senate position should consider reaching out to Senate through its website to join a project group, attending “Sit Down with a Senator” this fall in the Senate office on the third floor of the Student Center and looking out for project group tabling events.
She said monthly schedules for Senate events such as “Sit Down with a Senator” will be posted on @wsustudentsenate once classes start and the times will be different every day to accommodate people who are only on campus at specific times.
Krajewski said Senate created a TikTok, @wsu.student.senate, and has plans to post more student-centered posts across all its social media feeds.
“It’s important to have that outreach with students, mostly to make sure they have a voice and connect with administration because there is just naturally in any setting this big divide between administration (and) students…” she said. “It's Senate's job to bring that together.”
Photo by Marie Moore.
