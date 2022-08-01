In an email to the Wayne State community Monday, President M. Roy Wilson announced he will not be seeking to renew or extend his contract which ends on July 31, 2023.
In the email Wilson said he believes it is time for a leadership transition, as next year will mark a decade with WSU.
“That seems like an optimum duration (10 years) — long enough to accomplish most goals and short enough to not tempt complacency — to serve as university president,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he is confident that WSU is well positioned to become the top urban research university for social mobility in the country.
“At an institutional level, Wayne State today is strong…together we have made great strides, and I am proud to have served you,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he has no intention of retiring and is looking forward to seeing what his future holds.
“Although I do not yet know the next path I will embark upon, I … am excited about adding several interesting and productive chapters to my career,” said Wilson.
In a press release from Today @ Wayne, Board of Governors chair Mark Gaffney said the Board will begin searching for a new president in the fall.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Sarah Rahal
