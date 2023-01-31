Wayne State’s NAACP Chapter and Gamma Iota Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc are celebrating the start of Black History Month with various events throughout the week.
Events include a variety of on-campus activities with a focus on different important figures in Black history for each day of the week.
Activities include jazz night, quilting, Family Feud, teddy bear making and a college success skill session.
Sophomore and NAACP Secretary A’naya Jones said all are welcome to attend.
“Throughout our week, we hope everyone will join us,” Jones said. “We want the Wayne State community to visit and discover the value of and learn about Black History."
In a Jan. 25 email to TSE Gamma Iota said they are excited and thankful “to participate in planning a fun and instructive event for the campus's community.”
“We prioritize giving back to the community and developing equality…” the statement read. “Our goal is to assist Wayne State students in learning about Black History while fostering relationships with other students…”
WSU’s Juneteenth Service Committee has a donation box placed in the south entrance of the Student Center to collect winter clothes, toys and school supplies to be distributed to children in the community, Jones said.
“We prioritize giving back to the community and developing equality,” according to the statement. “We also wanted to take part in the donation drive… (because) we can give to kids so they can learn about the significance of Juneteenth and Black History. We must contribute to educating the future generation so that we can create a society that is fair, loving, and supportive.”
This is the first of what NAACP hopes becomes an annual WSU event, Jones said.
Jones said one of the missions of WSU’s NAACP chapter is to promote equality in campus housing.
“We wish to support Wayne State's efforts to achieve true diversity on campus, which begins with spreading awareness and providing the necessary resources,” Jones said. “The NAACP chapter at Wayne State will constantly advocate for safe, secure, and justice and fairness environments.”
Though these events are only for this week, Jones said, NAACP hopes to foster continued education and connection in an effort to create understanding.
“Our goal is to educate the public and strengthen ties within the Wayne State University community,” Jones said. “We hope that by creating this space, individuals will be able to connect with those from all backgrounds.”
Today’s event, Be Innovate Like Viven, was held in the Student Center Room 285 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Create Your Own Like Melissa Orijin in the Student Center Hilberry C.
Thursday: Host Like Steve Harvey in the Undergraduate Library Auditorium.
Friday: L.O.VE Like Nat King Cole in the Student Center Ballroom.
Natalie Davies is The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
All photos provided by WSU NAACP.
Commented