Wayne State will be returning to in-person classes this fall after two years of mostly synchronous and hybrid courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university’s Campus Health Committee has been monitoring trends in positivity rates and testing since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
The restrictions in place on campus for the winter 2022 semester required masks in all classrooms and laboratories and recommended quarantining if in close-contact with a positive case
When students return in the fall similar guidelines will be in place, according to an email sent by Chair of the CHC and Dean of the College of Nursing Laurie Lauzon Clabo on Aug. 3.
The daily screener is one of the existing guidelines that will remain in place, said Clabo in the announcement.
“The campus community will continue to be expected to fill out the screener each day before coming to campus and any day symptoms are experienced – even if you are not coming to campus,” she said. “The screener must also be completed when attending any Wayne State sponsored event or any off campus class, such as a clinical rotation.”
Dean of Students David Strauss said he expects more student involvement on campus this year.
“I am very optimistic. We ended last academic year with 527 registered student organizations,” Strauss said. “We opened our registration for the upcoming school year in late may and we already have close to 300 organizations registered.”
In the email, Clabo also said the vaccine mandate will remain in effect.
“Wayne State will continue to require all members of the campus community to follow the campus COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires two doses of an mRNA vaccine such as Moderna or Pfizer, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, followed by one booster,” she said.
Junior Alexis Montgomery said she sees herself being more involved in on campus activities this year.
“I feel semi-comfortable (with in-person activities) because I know Wayne had put in different protocols and different precautions with class sizes, scheduling and keeping buildings sanitary, but I think there will naturally be some caution with me,” she said.
In addition to the COVID vaccine mandate, all members of the campus community must submit proof they have received a flu vaccine by Oct. 15, Clabo said in the email. Vaccines are available with an appointment at the Campus Health Center.
Strauss said that students are returning to campus activities at their own comfort levels.
“At these events some students are wearing masks, some are double masking, and some aren’t wearing a mask. Totally cool,” Strauss said. “I haven’t really received requests for virtual programming, we get a lot of requests for in person activities. People want in person activities.”
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
