Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Windy with a few showers possible. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.