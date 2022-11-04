Wayne State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams finished in the top four at the GLIAC Championships Friday.
The women’s team ran at 11 a.m. and the men’s team ran at 11:45 a.m. at Willow Metropark in New Boston, MI. The women’s team placed 2nd with 66 points and the men’s team placed 4th with 103 points.
Head coach Grant Lofdahl said the team had been training diligently to prepare for the championship races.
“We've put in a lot of miles, many intense workouts, and strength training, and we have done training specific to the championship courses where we'll compete in November and December,” Lofdahl said.
Ashley Defrain, senior geology major, said the training has been challenging yet beneficial.
“The training process leading up to GLIACs has been nothing but hard work and recovery,” Defrain said. “We've had some pretty tough weeks in there, but every week we've come out stronger and more determined! Trusting the process has been equally as important as all the work we've put in.”
According to Defrain, their recent victory at the Warrior Challenge on Oct. 22 was good for the team’s momentum heading into the GLIAC championships.
“The win at the Warrior Challenge was definitely another confidence booster for the team, which is exactly what we need headed into GLIACs,” Defrain said.. “Along with that, we get to tackle the home course a second time! My teammates and I have already started planning how we want to change our approach on the course the next go around.”
Ransom Allen, a senior mechanical engineering major, said the men’s team plans to run a solid race to build on their past few races.
“Our mentality is to run the best race of the season,” Allen said. “After a few sub-par performances the team is really hungry and excited to show how good we really are.”
According to Allen, the home course advantage will give them a leg up in the meet.
“WSU cross country fans can expect our strongest race of the year. We are starting to cut the volume to feel good, and we have the home course advantage,” Allen said. “Nobody else has run the course as much as us over the past 5 years.”
Lofdahl said the team will compete to the best of their ability in the final months of the season.
“We are focused on our end goals, and the approach is (to) attack the conference, regional, and national championship meets with all of the tools in our arsenal to stay true to ourselves and come out on top,” Lofdahl said.
He also hopes to see a big turnout of fans, as WSU only hosts the conference championship on occasion.
“Wayne State only hosts a conference cross country championship once every decade or so, and we certainly hope to have a large and enthusiastic crowd of Warrior supporters down at Willow Metropark on November 4th to cheer this team on to what will hopefully be a great performance,” Lofdahl said.
