Wayne State’s Joining Intersectionality, Gender, Sexuality, and Allies at Wayne student organization held a Thanksgiving potluck celebration on Wednesday in Student Center Room 281.
The event was a way for queer groups at WSU to gather as a community and celebrate, not just particularly to celebrate Thanksgiving, said the group’s co-president Jamie Pittinos.
“A lot of us here don’t celebrate Thanksgiving or celebrate Thanksgiving with (a) family that isn’t accepting. (So) we wanted to create a space where we can just be comfortable and hang out together, away from expectations of our family and colonization,” Pittinos said.
Pittinos said the event was meant to give queer students a safe space to celebrate, no matter if the celebration was Thanksgiving or if students just needed a way to celebrate in general.
The Queersgiving event was JIGSAW’s monthly event for November, Pittinos said with plans for December’s event to be a holiday-themed party. JIGSAW events are open to all members of the WSU community, as they are meant for anyone looking for a safe space “for fellowship.”
Pittinos said queer representation on campus is important, because without it “we’re just floating.”
“It’s not even necessarily about representation, it’s about queer spaces and comfortability. Just knowing that you’re not alone,” Pittinos said.
JIGSAW’s goal is to create a community on WSU’s campus for all LGBTQ students, and Pittinos said it’s especially for those who don’t get that from home.
“A lot of us come from outside the city, or from within the city in not really supportive households. We’re able to create an environment where we can just feel comfortable, which is something that a lot of people who aren’t queer or incredibly privileged don’t really understand,” said Pittinos.
WSU freshman Alanna Atendido attended JIGSAW’s Queersgiving event and said she’s interested in attending more JIGSAW events.
“I had to come to an event for my sociology class and I chose to come to JIGSAW’s Queersgiving. I would love to come to another event in the future,” Atendido said.
Pittinos said the organization focuses on weekly discussions about relevant topics in the LGBTQ community,to supplement the group’s monthly events.
JIGSAW has upcoming events for all students to finish out the semester, including a Christmas Slasher screening with Dr. Peter Marra to discuss his upcoming book “Queer Slashers” on Friday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. in Student Center room 9.
JIGSAW’s last event of the semester will be on Monday, Dec. 12 in partnership with WSU’s Queer Creator’s Guild. The event will be at 3 p.m. in Student Center room 289 and will be a Zine making party.
Pittinos said the organization’s current plans for next semester include a film screening and coordinated costume contest.
“We’re going to be doing a ‘Wizard of Oz’screening in February, and we’re going to do a cosplay contest for the ‘Wizard of Oz’and crafting events,” said Pittinos.
JIGSAW’s next group discussion will be held this Friday.
Savannah Strawter is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at savannah.strawter@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Savannah Strawter.
