Members of Wayne State’s campus community have raised concerns with the lack of upkeep across campus stemming from staffing shortages in the university’s Custodial Department.
Faculty members and students recently spoken out about their experiences at a virtual event hosted by WSU’s Coalition of Unions, explaining how the lack of custodial staff has affected their ability to fulfill their responsibilities as a members of WSU.
President of AFSCME Local 1497 Ulanda Fields said she has witnessed rapid decline of the university’s custodial staff in the last five years.
“I’ve been employed [at Wayne State] for 19 years and I was a student before that, so I’ve seen the glorious Wayne State,” Fields said. “That’s not what I’m seeing today.”
Fields said when she first began her career at WSU in 2004, workers were able to do their jobs well and didn’t feel overworked due to a surplus of over 300 employees who covered custodial duties, lighting, parking and grounds.
Today there are 176 employees in the department, with about 140 of those being custodians. Fields said with this dramatic decrease in staff, workers are feeling strained.
“We’re underpaid and overworked,” Fields said. “The Custodial Department specifically has been working 12 hours just to try and keep up with maintaining the campus.”
Pathology Professor Hyeong-Reh Kim said the state of buildings at WSU discourages community members from coming to campus and fully concentrating on their work.
“The poor building conditions make professors, staff and students become reluctant to come to campus,” Kim said. “For those who do come to campus, the environment is a distraction because teaching and research staff have to maintain their own spaces and many are even concerned that the environment is unsanitary.”
Mathematics Associate Professor Jyotsna Diwadkar shared Kim’s frustrations regarding lack of upkeep across campus when she discussed having to undertake cleaning responsibilities outside of her job description.
“Many years ago, the boards would be cleaned every weekend, and it was a joy to teach on Mondays on a clean board and in a tidied classroom,” Diwadkar said. “Now, it is not uncommon to be greeted by food scraps, occasional cockroaches, dust mites and hairballs at the entrance of many classrooms. I regularly carry a small mop or squeegee and cleaning solutions for boards.”
Medical student Mohamed Al-Hassan said when he worked as a Teaching Assistant for an English class he would frequently have to go to class early to clean the boards upon his professor's request.
Al-Hassan said as a pre-med student who often studied at UGL, he has met many custodial workers in the building.
“They would tell me about the issues they were facing on the job: low pay, too much work, having to arrange their own transportation between several different buildings that they were solely responsible for,” Al-Hassan said. “It’s far too much when we know that we as a university can afford them more money and more workers.”
Fields said low wages are the primary cause of the understaffing.
“Our beginning hire wages are lower than the McDonald’s down the street,” she said. “It’s kind of a slap in the face being that we have one of the most important jobs on campus to keep people safe and essentially save people’s lives with our cleaning and our sanitizing.”
The other primary source of shortages, Fields said, is the relationship between FP&M and the Custodial Department.
She describes the decision to often spend resources on third-party subcontractors instead of using that money to increase the wages to attract and retain more permanent employees on campus as a choice which has exacerbated the employee shortage and lowered morale throughout the department.
Associate Director of Custodial Services Darnell Yelder and Senior Director of Facilities, Planning and Management Steven Gilsdorf did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
AFSCME Local 1497 and Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council are currently under contract negotiations with WSU, causing further strain to the relationship with administration, Fields said.
“A lot of times it's all butterflies and rainbows when you talk to the management team but when you talk to the actual workers you'll get a better idea of the things we endure and go through in our everyday lives as staff here,” she said.
Despite a letter of support for a fair contract signed by 300 members of WSU in late January, Fields said the posture of the department’s management has remained firmly against the possibility of higher wages since returning to the negotiating table on Feb. 23.
Fields said short staffing has broader consequences for WSU outside a strained and discontented workforce.
“I know we’ve lost numerous students because of the conditions of the school which, to me, is most important because if the students weren’t there I wouldn’t have a job,” said Fields.
Commented