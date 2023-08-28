This fall I am officially stepping away from almost three years of leading our student-run newspaper, The South End. After a year as news editor, followed by 15 months serving as Editor-in-Chief, 90 articles and 40 newsletters later, I can confidently say I’m walking away from the most rewarding experience of my life.
Granted, it has not been easy. I learned that change is not always accepted with open arms, and it can be isolating to take risks. While stepping away will be tough, I’ve spent the summer ensuring the new editorial team has everything they need to hit the ground running.
I want to start a tradition of paying it forward. My journey with TSE started after my 2020-21 editors, Nour Rahal and Jack Filbrandt, not only encouraged me to apply for an editorial role but made themselves available to me every step of the way. They saw a drive in me I was blind to, and encouraged me to pursue it.
I spoke with Rahal recently; she’s currently on the breaking news desk at the Detroit Free Press and has plans to pursue a career as an education reporter, with a primary focus on underserved communities.
She told me the skills she learned at TSE are to credit for the solid foundation she had when first stepping into the Free Press newsroom.
“Studying journalism is one thing, but being a part of a student newsroom is a whole other experience. Until I wrote my first article for TSE, I wasn’t sure if I was even in the right field. It really opened the door for me,” Rahal said. “The variety of topics I got to cover, the support I received from other student journalists, and even the mistakes I made writing for TSE made me the reporter I am today.”
Former TSE Editor-in-Chief Sloan Terranella was a Dow Jones News Fund recipient in 2021 and now works in the Las Vegas radio broadcast market. She said TSE taught her more than just writing skills, it helped to strengthen her character.
“Without TSE, I truly do not believe I would have the grit, ambition and ‘hustle’ that I have today,” she said. “I developed a sense of fearlessness in that newsroom. I learned how to take risks -- even if the reward wasn’t immediate. It was a privilege to be part of TSE’s culture. Although I live far away from Michigan, I still carry a piece of TSE with me.”
Like Terranella, I too carry a sense of pride in the risks I’ve taken.
I went against the advice of my predecessors and mentors, focusing more attention to our social media presence, working one-on-one to repair interpersonal relationships with Student Senate and branching TSE’s coverage beyond the strict bounds of campus news.
As a result, we were the first in the city to break dozens of stories and created a pathway for information to flow between other local media organizations. Sounds great, right?
WSU’s Student Newspaper Publications Board (SNPB) didn’t seem to think so. I wasn’t able to locate the precise year, but SNPB was created by WSU’s Board of Governors to oversee and advise TSE sometime around the middle of the century, back when we were named the Daily Collegian. While its functions were minimal and members few, SNPB did meet on a monthly basis with TSE before the COVID-19 pandemic.
After my hiring I learned SNPB had not abided by its own bylaws for at least three years, not holding a proper election or meeting with staff as it had prior to the pandemic. While our organization is student-led, we are not journalism professionals and are, by nature, still learning, so oversight is key to ensuring our news coverage remains pristine.
But in March, two of the three members suddenly resigned from their positions without warning or notice. Leaving our team without guidance, leadership or structure in the middle of the semester.
I was made aware of their absence coming off the heels of TSE’s three national wins at the College Media Association Convention when I approached Dean of Students and SNPB Member David Strauss with questions about how to select my successor.
One of SNPB’s few responsibilities included the hiring of TSE’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor each year. Strauss informed me we would have to come up with a new way of doing things, given the fact SNPB no longer existed.
They abandoned us at a time when our history should’ve awarded us more grace.
I remember these weeks vividly. Midterm season of my junior year, the winter staff’s onboarding process just beginning and an entire publication left in the hands of two undergraduate journalism students. To say we were overwhelmed is putting it kindly, but we worked tirelessly to make sure that struggle was never apparent to our readers.
Once I learned SNPB was no more, I had no choice but to turn to Strauss for help.
I want to emphasize here - while we are technically classified as a student organization, TSE is not a product of Wayne State. TSE is not a university pamphlet or promotional piece. TSE is an independent unbiased publication, responsible for honest oversight of the administration by student voices.
Let’s just say I was more than a little worried about approaching Strauss. In recent years TSE has held Strauss personally, among other administrators, accountable for actions against students.
And despite this, Strauss acknowledged the value of student journalism and stepped up to save it. Together we formulated a plan, creating room in our budget for a journalism professional to advise us.
And who better to hold the role than former TSE Editor-in-Chief Shawn Wright, currently serving as a communications officer with the College of Fine, Performing & Communication Arts. Before returning to WSU in 2014, Wright gained years of reporting experience at Crain’s Detroit Business and The Detroit News.
Wright jumped at the opportunity, eager to have a role in TSE once again but this time working on the other side, and his former role as a reporter and past work with FOIA has proved vital to TSE's ongoing investigations.
“But making sure I never see an article before print (and if I do, offer only AP Style and other critical changes) has always been of the utmost importance to me in this role,” Wright said. “I’m here to offer the service of, essentially, journalism faculty by sitting in on meetings, answering any questions and, most importantly, providing guidance on maintaining the professional journalistic quality of The South End."
Strauss and Wright stepped up to rescue a drowning newspaper, and the future of TSE is secure because of the time and energy they’ve put in this last year.
But administration support is only half the battle, and while working to secure the future of our paper we also struggled with very few contributing writers. Which means at times we weren’t able to provide the fullest coverage of our campus.
TSE is only referenced briefly in journalism classrooms and in mine and fellow editors’ experience, students aren’t directly encouraged to contribute. However, one thing that is consistent with almost every journalism course, is a full-length, well-sourced article on a campus issue. This requirement aligns identically with a TSE article, yet it is meant to be published independently by the student. This approach does not provide the newsroom experience that comes with contributing to a paper, thus making the clip weaker in the eyes of hiring staff.
My big question: why isn’t contributing to TSE a course requirement? It was, for the fall 2022 semester when adjunct professor Lori King took over COM 5500: Journalism and New Media. She directly reached out to our staff, asking us to work with her to adjust the syllabus requiring TSE contribution, and championed the idea of mandated contributions to student press.
Over the course of the year, I came to learn our journalism department has close to 200 registered journalism students.
I’m sorry but you are telling me there are 200 of you… and TSE has only seen maybe 10 contributing writers over the last year? There is so much untapped potential out there. TSE is such a proven resource and opportunity for job security within the field, so where is everyone?
Apparently, this problem isn’t new, Wright remembers sharing similar concerns during his tenure in 2009.
“Nearly 15 years ago, I was in the same position(s) as current South End editors — we struggled to get writers, faculty involved and more,” Wright said. “I even worked during my yearlong stint as editor-in-chief to bring an advisor onboard to help us, someone who could guide the paper and its editors on an as-needed basis with any questions or problems that might arise. Someone who could share their years of professional experience and expertise. Sadly, it never happened nor in the years since I left.”
“Which is why I am humbled to have been named advisor for The South End. I may not have had someone to help during my time, but I am here now to be that person for current and future editors. It’s a responsibility I take personally and not lightly.”
To name drop a few, TSE alum in local media include Miriam Marini with Outlier Media, Sarah Rahal with The Detroit News and Malak Silmi with Report for America; and in national media Marisa Kalil-Barrino is based in New York at Essence Magazine while Omar Abdel-Baqui is on leave from the Wall Street Journal to teach English and journalism in Gaza’s West Bank as part of the U.S. Fulbright Program.
For the first time in recent history, local media organizations are sharing TSE’s coverage to their audiences and the university itself is re-posting our content across its social media platforms. Contracts are being signed to push our coverage into the radio waves this fall and conversations held to ensure TSE print editions remain accessible to the entire Midtown community.
I’m humbled to have continued the legacy of our student newspaper over this last year, and am immensely proud of the changes I’ve made. Our community can only continue to grow from here, as it’s our duty as WSU journalists to take advantage of this indispensable organization.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is stepping away from her position as Co-Editor-in-Chief in September 2023. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Madeline Beck.
