In an effort to take precautions against the coronavirus, COVID-19, Wayne State is asking faculty to review attendance policies to accommodate sick students.
WSU Office of the Provost sent an email to faculty on March 4, asking them to encourage sick students to stay home and recover.
“Staying home when you are sick is one of the key recommendations of the CDC. We hope that you will ask your students to follow these recommendations and not come to class if they are feeling ill,” the email stated.
Many professors at WSU have strict attendance policies, requiring students to attend every class. The email asks professors to be more lenient with their policies.
There are 80 coronavirus cases across 13 states and nine deaths, the CDC reports.
Although there are no cases in Michigan, WSU’s goal is to manage the risk of COVID-19, they stated.
The email also urges faculty to reconsider alternative teaching methods in case of university closure.
“Although at this point, we see campus closure as unlikely, but it is a contingency we are making sure we consider,” they stated.
Last week, WSU cancelled all study abroad trips for the semester due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The impact of the coronavirus at WSU is a developing story. More updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Malak Silmi is the news editor of The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Susana Hernandez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.