Wayne State School of Medicine Professor Dr. Stanley M. Berry is suing the university, claiming it stifled his advocacy for Black patients and passed him over for a promotion after speaking out.
Dr. Berry, who has served as interim chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology since March 2021, said he was denied appointment to permanent chair after reporting implicit racial bias against Black pregnant mothers within the WSUSOM Residency Program.
The civil rights lawsuit was filed on April 26 with the U.S. District Court and names School of Medicine Dean Wael Sakr, Dr. Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback, former VP for graduate medical education at the Detroit Medical Center, and Dr. Satinder Kaur, director of WSUSOM’s Residency Program.
Dr. Berry specializes in maternal-fetal medicine and first joined the WSU community in 1988 as a clinical instructor. He has worked as professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology since 2005. Among other awards, Dr. Berry was named a TIME Magazine Coronavirus Hero in 2020.
Associate Director of Public Relations Katie McMillan said the Office of General Counsel received the lawsuit on May 16.
In a statement shared with other media outlets, Associate Vice President of University Communications Lockwood said:
“No entity is more committed to the overall health and well-being of Detroit’s diverse population than Wayne State University. We are proud of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, it is at the core of everything we do.”
Timeline of the case
After being informed a Black mother at Sinai Grace Hospital was sent home in pain, Executive Vice Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr. Lanetta Coleman sent an email to Dr. Berry and chair of the residency program Kaur on Jan.14, 2022.
“There are many concerts regarding this patient’s experience and the level of quality and care that she received,” Coleman wrote in the email, according to the lawsuit. “This patient interaction provides an opportunity to learn, teach, and be aware of how unrecognized bias can adversely affect patient care and clinical outcomes. Perhaps we can provide a training module on pain management in the antepartum patient.”
According to the lawsuit, Kaur met with the resident and responded to both Coleman and Dr. Berry, but Dr. Berry was left with the impression the concern was not being taken seriously.
Dr. Berry said he wrote two emails to Kaur asking her to send a memorandum to residents “outlining the negatives of sending pregnant women home are in pain … Specifically, this communication must highlight the lack of compassion and lack of patient safety such actions represent,” according to the lawsuit.
After not feeling satisfied, he wrote a memorandum to the department himself, outlining the possibility of implicit bias being a factor in the original conflict arising.
Dr. Berry said he then invited the full department to a meeting which took place on Jan. 27, 2022, to hold an open discussion about the incident — but the meeting was canceled by then-Dean Mark Schweitzer.
The department held a separate meeting, spearheaded by Wilkerson-Uddyback and Kaur, on Jan. 27, 2022, and Dr. Berry and Coleman were not invited, according to the lawsuit.
Dr. Berry alleges he was reprimanded for his attempt at voicing his thoughts on the issue of implicit bias.
“It was shocking to me that people lashed out the way they did. I was accused of calling people racists, which I never did,” he said. “And I was generally admonished for having made this an issue.”
Prejudice emerges within the department
According to the lawsuit, Dr, Berry and Coleman were the topic of conversation at the Jan. 27, 2022, department meeting.
“Dr. Wilkerrson-Uddyback and Dr. Kaur referred to Dr. Berry (and Dr. Coleman) as ‘bad apples’; stated that they would not allow them to ‘spoil the bunch ...’ and implied that residents shouldn’t have to work with Dr. Coleman,” according to the lawsuit.
Additionally, a survey was sent to SOM residents asking about their comfortability working with Coleman, the only two choices provided were “I would prefer NOT to work with Dr. Coleman” and “I have no preference one way or the other,” according to the lawsuit.
Dr. Berry applied to be permanent chair on April 22, 2022, by submitting his resume to chair of the search committee Dr. Noreen Rossi. Dr. Berry said he was told the search was not active.
“On or about June 2022, after learning that the Dean of WSUSOM (Dr. Wael Sakr) was considering candidates for the position of permanent department Chair, I submitted my CV (curriculum vitae) directly to him,” Dr. Berry said.
It was then when Dr. Berry said he was told he would not be considered for the position after being given multiple negative reports from his peers.
Sakr told Dr. Berry that Kaur and Wilkerson-Uddyback were unwilling to work with him due to the attention he raised around implicit bias earlier in the year, according to the lawsuit.
Dr. Berry’s attorney, Amanda Ghannam said both co-workers held prejudice against Dr. Berry.
“They're going to the dean and they're saying all this negative stuff and the dean tells him, ‘We can't make you permanent chair because of this,’ (and) ‘These people don't love you, they never will, we gotta hire this other guy,’” Ghannam said.
According to the lawsuit, Sakr told Dr. Berry he would be appointing Dr. David Bryant as permanent department chair and described Dr. Bryant as “not ideal.”
Dr. Bryant was promoted from the role of associate professor of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine to permanent chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Consequently, Dr. Berry was demoted to his current position as professor of obstetrics and gynecology and project site manager of the Perinatology Research Branch, which closed on Jan. 31.
Working toward equity for Black patients
Dr. Berry said the overlying issue remains to be the Black maternal mortality rate in America.
“Maternal mortality in this country is higher than any developed country in the world. It now stands at over 32 women who die in childbirth out of every 100,000 live births, and that actually is an increase from last year of almost 50%,” Dr. Berry said. “And Black women in this country die at a rate three times higher than white women or Hispanic women.”
Discrimination and bias against Black Americans in healthcare plays a major role in the racial health gap experienced across the country, according to the Associated Press.
“Black Americans have less access to adequate medical care; their life expectancy is shorter. From birth to death, regardless of wealth or social standing, they are far more likely to get sick and die from common ailments,” the AP reports.
It’s vital for healthcare professionals to recognize this discrepancy and confront their biases head-on in order to provide quality care regardless of race, according to the AP.
“Some health care providers still hold false beliefs about biological differences between Black and white people, such as Black people having ‘less sensitive nerve endings, thicker skin and stronger bones.’ Those beliefs have caused medical providers today to rate Black patients’ pain lower, and recommend less relief,” according to the AP.
Dr. Berry said he acknowledges the hard work of current young physicians and will remain to have an optimistic approach towards the ongoing issue of implicit bias.
“I just don't want to leave the impression that I think that the majority of — even physicians — engage in implicit bias, although all of us are capable of doing it and maybe we don't do it all the time, but it's important for me to get across the message that I am positive about the outlook despite this bump in the road,” he said.
Ashley Harris is The South End's Co-Managing Editor. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Amelia-Benavides Colón is The South End's Co-Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, The South End's Multimedia Editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented