The LaRouche Organization set up a controversial display on campus this afternoon, the third such occurrence this semester.
The LaRouche Organization’s table was located on the sidewalk of Anthony Wayne Drive, near Yousif B. Ghafari Hall. The organization has brought similar displays to campus throughout the semester.
The table consisted of multiple informational articles and flyers comparing the lack of U.S. aid to developing countries to genocide. The flyers included several controversial phrases and anti-semitic symbols.
One sign stated, “Green New Deal is Genocide, Stop Here.” Signage also included depictions of swastikas.
Dean of Students David Strauss said he stopped by the table while walking from Old Main to the Student Center and spoke with LaRouche Organization members.
Some students stopped to speak with the LaRouche Organization, including senior finance major Tieler Houston.
“I like talking to people, I wanted to see what he had to say,” Houston said. “Anybody who’s sitting out there in the cold, in the wind, on a day like this — if they have something to say, obviously I’m going to listen.”
Other students responded more negatively to the display.
LaRouche Organization volunteer Stewart Battle said a student tore down the sign that included a depiction of swastikas.
Strauss said he was leaving the table when he heard a student loudly arguing with the LaRouche Organization members.
“I was walking back to the Student Center... And I heard a commotion. I heard somebody shouting so I turned around… I saw the individual ripping it (a sign) up,” Strauss said.
Due to lack of Wayne State Police Department presence at the scene, a LaRouche Organization volunteer began to call 911 around 12:40 p.m., Strauss said. He then advised the volunteer to contact WSUPD instead, he said.
Strauss said a report was made through WSUPD, though it is up to the LaRouche Organization to decide whether it would like to pursue Student Code of Conduct charges against the student in question. Due to privacy concerns, the identity of the student will remain confidential, Strauss said.
“Our question generally to people who are upset that we had a swastika on a poster was ‘why are you more offended by a sign than by the fact that there's actual mass death policies occuring in the world?’” Battle said.
Strauss said he shared his contact information with the LaRouche Organization members, should they choose to pursue charges against the student.
Battle said he was on campus to educate students about the lack of aid in developing countries, including Haiti and Afghanistan.
“We’re pointing out in a very strong way that rather than dealing with the actual problems in the world — the nations that need it and need a certain intense compassion and assistance — (the U.S. is) going around and lecturing the world about being carbon neutral,” Battle said.
Strauss said his message to students is to understand the need for free speech on campus, and to rise above conflicting beliefs.
“I’m trying to… not follow this as (a) punitive approach but follow it as an approach of working to make our campus a more inclusive and more positive place,” Strauss said. “Let’s rise up and not even attend ourselves to this.”
WSUPD Chief Anthony Holt could not be reached for comment.
Ashley Harris is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
