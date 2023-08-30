More than 500 university organizations and local businesses assembled on Wayne State’s campus Sunday afternoon in celebration of Festifall and the annual convocation ceremony.
Convocation began at 2 p.m., inaugurating incoming freshmen to WSU. President Espy, Provost Mark Kornbluh, deans from each college and members of Student Senate spoke on behalf of the new Warriors, who were also welcomed by the marching band and cheer teams. Following speeches from WSU faculty and administration, as well as performances from vocalists, the newly inaugurated Warriors were led to Festifall, which officially started at 3 p.m., by the Warrior Band. Members of the WSU community were then invited to take part in Festifall while enjoying a spirited kickoff to the 2023-2024 school year.
Students receive their freshman tassels at Convocation.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, strolling towards the end of FestiFall. The following Greek organizations are pictured: Sigma Gamma Rho, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Kappa Psi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Iota Phi Theta and Alpha Phi Alpha.
MPREP, or the Multicultural Professional Education Program, is a Mike Ilitch School of Business learning community. This organization helps business students further their career by offering mentorships, networking events and weekly corporate workshop presentations.
India Grimes, an ambassador for the program, said MPREP offers students a variety of resources.
“We assist students, we provide resources such as connections with multiple different companies. You can get internships, enhance your interview skills and your networking skills. We are like a family, we bond because of the time we spend together. We have peer mentors and company mentors as well."
Pictured left to right: India Grimes, Vanessa Blauat.
Student Senate brought out their infamous prize wheel out for Festifall, giving out Senate swag to the winners. Student Senateis the student government for the university, they aim to improve student’s experience on campus and help voice student concerns to the university (Pictured left to right: Jamison Harris, Nelson Glory-Ejoyokah, Hassan Ezzeddine).
Warrior Racing had one of their vehicles on display for their FestiFall table. Warrior Racingis a student organization dedicated to creating and racing formula style cars. With an engineering and racing team, this student organization manufactures, designs and advertises their cars to compete across the region and beyond (Pictured left to right: Drew Von Hoffman, Parth Vijay).
Impulse is the Wayne State K-pop dance club, whose members practice and record K-pop dance numbers on campus and around Detroit.
Club member Rachel Dimaguila said Impulse is for anyone who love K-pop.
“We do a bunch of K-pop dance covers around campus and we film around Detroit too. We do a lot of performances as well and we take anyone of any dance level, beginner or advanced, and we help everyone learn their favorite groups dances. This semester we’re going to try to host more events for non-dancers that still want to be a part of the community. It’s a place for K-pop fans and anyone who wants to dance or have a fun, loving community to be in.”
The WSU Squirrel Watching Clubhanded out cups of seeds and peanuts to feed the squirrels around the university. This club holds weekly meetings to discuss squirrel related business, posts submissions of squirrel photos from around the university on social media and holds fundraisers to donate to wildlife foundations (Pictured left to right: Kelvin Selegean, Heidi Baydoun, Matt Kalinawsk).
The Transfer Student Success Centeris a university program ran by the advising department that provides resources for transfer students. Transfer Student Ambassadors mentor prospective and current transfer students to guide them through Wayne State and facilitate future career opportunities (Pictured left to right: Dan Janks, Nicole Saez).
The Athletic Department encouraged students to sign up to receive a free t-shirt at the first football game of the year. The Wayne State Athletics Departmentwas manned by the cheer team and cheerleading coach Zay Carter. Wayne State offers 16 Varsity sports in NCAA Division II and is a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) (Pictured left to right: Pictured: Morgan Betts, ZayZearra Carter, Kennedy Lewis).
President Espy attended her first Festifall Sunday, greeting students as she walked along Gullen Mall to look at all the different organizations on campus.
ACS, or theAmerican Chemical Society, making ice cream with dry ice. This Chemistry Club offers symposiums, professional networking and hosts events for those in the Chemistry field.
