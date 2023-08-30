More than 500 university organizations and local businesses assembled on Wayne State’s campus Sunday afternoon in celebration of Festifall and the annual convocation ceremony.

Convocation began at 2 p.m., inaugurating incoming freshmen to WSU. President Espy, Provost Mark Kornbluh, deans from each college and members of Student Senate spoke on behalf of the new Warriors, who were also welcomed by the marching band and cheer teams.  Following speeches from WSU faculty and administration, as well as performances from vocalists, the newly inaugurated Warriors were led to Festifall, which officially started at 3 p.m., by the Warrior Band. Members of the WSU community were then invited to take part in Festifall while enjoying a spirited kickoff to the 2023-2024 school year.

Students attend Convocation and show off their organizations at Festifall