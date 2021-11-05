Dean of Students David Strauss told Student Senate it would no longer be able to use Wayne State’s email listserv to send messages to the student body at a Senate meeting Thursday.
Strauss said Senate would be limited in its use of the listserv, besides sending its quarterly reports.
“We don’t do one-off survey emails for anybody, so we’re not going to do a one-off survey for them (the Student Senate),” Strauss said in a post-meeting interview. “What I mean by a one-off is that the sole topic of the email is that survey, so to make it equitable, it will be like anybody else.”
Senate used the listserv for an Oct. 11 email expressing support for campus operating engineers. Strauss said Senate will not be able to send such emails again.
“We don’t give other student organizations the opportunity to send a position statement to 25,000 students...but the thing too is that’s a statement, and we really want to promote to students opportunities for engagement and involvement, and that really is the focus,” he said.
During the meeting, Strauss said the use of WSU’s email listserv is also being reevaluated for other campus organizations.
“The university is really taking a serious look at listservs and listserv access and listserv usage of everyone and that a Student Senate as a student organization has listserv access that 439 other student organizations do not, that’s just not going to be permitted,” Strauss said.
Senate President Sailor Mayes said in a post-meeting interview this is the first time she’s seen constraints on Senate's listserv capability.
“I’ve been on Senate for three years now, so I’ve seen a lot of listserv action…” she said. “Since I’ve been a part of Senate, I’ve literally never had problems besides this year with the student listserv with faculty and student affairs.”
Mayes said efforts will be made to clarify the situation, with the possibility of Senate reclaiming some listserv privileges.
“(W)e’re going to try to work it out,” she said. “We’re going to try to figure out exactly what we can send and eventually… what type of access we can have back in the future.”
Strauss said he encouraged Senate to use the twice-weekly Get Involved newsletter, Senate’s social media platforms, and Academica as alternate ways to reach the campus community.
Senate also attempted to amend its bylaws to implement an abstention choice when voting.
According to Senate bylaws, senators are required to vote and failure to vote will count as giving a ‘yes’ vote. This excludes situations in which a senator has a “financial interest” in the decision.
Mayes said voting is a part of senators’ responsibilities as elected officials.
“(W)e got elected to the Student Senate to say yes or no,” Mayes said. “When there’s a situation or anything, if you’re not comfortable...voting on something, then what does that make you as someone who is a voting member of the Student Senate?”
Senator at Large Kaitlyn Kipp said Senators deserve the option to withhold their vote in certain cases.
“(I)f there’s something I don’t feel comfortable voting on, I feel like I should be able to abstain and not have that abstain mean yes because I’m really uncomfortable with it,” Kipp said.
Director of Public Relations Kelly Whitlock said she would’ve liked to abstain when Senate voted to release a statement on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in May.
“I’m pretty well-versed on most things, but unfortunately I’m not caught up on what happened earlier in the year with Palestine and everything, so I don’t think it’s fair for me to force a vote when I’m not educated on it enough to vote on it,” Whitlock said. “And I’m not going to research something in one minute and decide on a vote, that’s not fair.”
Mayes said that she concurred with Whitlock’s concern.
After further discussion, Senate voted 10-9 in favor of changing the bylaws. However, further review found that a two-thirds vote was required, so the amendment failed to pass.
Office for Teaching and Learning representatives Tonya Whitehead, Chad Bousley and Greg Steele presented a proposal for Senators to participate in upcoming panels about in-person and virtual learning.
“What we want to do is open up a dialogue for students to share with faculty what works really well for them in all the different class formats and what might be a challenge for them,” Whitehead said.
Seven senators volunteered to participate.
Senate also passed the following resolutions:
Purchasing standing microphones for use during Senate meetings.
The formation of a Senate Budget Committee.
Student Senate will be joined by Provost Mark Kornbluh and President M. Roy Wilson for its next meeting Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in Hilberry AB.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.