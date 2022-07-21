Wayne State students will see a change in their tuition bill this fall.
On June 24, WSU’s Board of Governors voted to increase tuition by 4.5% in both undergraduate and graduate programs. The vote also included a 4% increase in housing costs for students living on campus.
Board Chair Mark Gaffney said determining WSU’s budget can be difficult due to the range of people affected.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions the board makes…,” Gaffney said. “We have to balance the cost of course to the students with putting enough money into that budget every year.”
The increase in cost of running the university was a factor in the board’s decision, Gaffney said.
“The cost of running the school increases not greatly, but in a measurable way, 2, 3 percent, probably a little more than that, this upcoming year and so we have to address it each and every year,” he said.
For the past three years, there has been lower tuition increases, and for the past two years, there has been no tuition increase, Gaffney said.
“It’s a measurement between the concerns of ex-costs for the students and an increased cost in the budget,” Gaffney said.
Gaffney said the board takes months to decide on a tuition increase to make sure they make the right decision for students.
“We want to make sure we have all of the information we need to make the right decision,” Gaffney said. “So, we’ll hear from the Vice President of Finance and his staff a number of different times. We even meet individually or in small groups with them so we can make sure we all have all of our questions answered.”
With the tuition increase, the university also decided to increase need-based financial aid to students with the hope they will not feel the effects of the raised tuition bill.
“This will be available for students who qualify for Pell grants, the Pell may not address all of their costs of tuition and fees,” Gaffney said. “The number last year was 98 million dollars of this kind of additional help from tuition. This year it will be 103 million [dollars], so we were able to increase that and we were happy about that.”
Despite the tuition increase, Gaffney said WSU is still one of the most affordable universities, and the increase will help the university remain competitive.
“The last number I saw was 47% of our students get significant help with paying their tuition… so that puts us absolutely in the middle, which is where we want to stay for competitive reasons and we think that’s the fairest place for our students,” Gaffney said.
Gaffney said Wayne State is one of the big three universities for the purpose of research which includes costs that schools with cheaper tuition do not have.
Senior business major Joseph Corless said that he is not surprised by the tuition increase.
“I think the tuition increase is an expected response to the current economy,” Corless said. “As a student, I obviously don’t love it, but can recognize and acknowledge its necessity to keep WSU running.”
Corless said he would like to think the increase in financial aid will help offset the tuition increase.
Jaemyn Moore, senior English major, said the tuition increase is contributing to the economic issues, making things harder for students.
“The new tuition increase is another economic pressure being put on people at a time when everything is getting more expensive,” Moore said.
Moore said he is concerned for future generations of college students.
“I more worry… for my sisters. I would like them to have the same opportunities I had,” Moore said. “But, with the price becoming more and more it makes me worried.”
Corless said he is doubtful the additional funds will go towards resources that benefit students, though that is his hope.
“Optimistically, I would like to think a large enough portion of the increase would go to professors to use for course resources or even their pay…” Corless said. “But I feel the majority of the increase will go to building advancements or to the salaries of those most students do not directly engage with.”
Katherine Stozicki is the News Editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
