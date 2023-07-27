For the first time in four years Wayne State’s Board of Governors has voted to raise university parking rates, while students report affordability and maintenance concerns at garages across campus.
In a motion passed at the June BOG meeting, parking rates for faculty and visitors increased from $8.50 to $9.00, with students receiving an increase of 25 cents in daily rates and an $8.00 increase in semester passes.
Dean of Students David Strauss said the changes make WSU parking rates comparable with the surrounding city of Detroit.
Director of Parking and Transportation Jon Frederick said student parking rates haven’t changed since the Parking and Transportation Department received a $1 million subsidy from the university in 2018.
“We actually dropped student rates [in 2018],” said Frederick. “President (M. Roy Wilson) decided to move that million dollars that they were subsidizing housing with and move it over the parking and lower all the students’ parking rates.”
During the 2016-2017 school year, student passes were $287 per semester for standard structures and $369 per semester for premium structures, Frederick said, before dropping to $222 for standard structures and $285.25 for premium structures.
The department no longer receives that subsidy. Parking became less of a demand when the COVID-19 pandemic suspended in-person classes, Frederick said.
“During COVID we shut down a few of those parking structures, but we still had to keep some of the parking lots open. We still had people living on campus, so you still have to keep lights on,” Frederick said.
The department has seen a $3 million decrease since 2019, the primary factor behind the decision to raise parking rates for the 2023-2024 school year, Frederick said. The increase will bring in an estimated $500,000, generating around $10.5 million in revenue for the Parking and Transportation Department in 2024.
“It's unfortunate that we had to do it, but we're in a position where we're not getting general funds, and we're not getting subsidies anymore from the university at all,” he said.
Frederick said the generated revenue goes toward maintaining parking structures, debt service, paying utilities, staff salaries, snow removal and office supplies.
Student Senate President Hayden Johnson said he was one of the select two senators who sat on the Budget and Finance committee during the June BOG meeting.
Johnson said he and the other senator had one vote split between the two of them.
“We voted not to increase the parking rates,” he said. “We really wanted to make sure that the Board understood how this is going to affect students and how it's going to affect accessibility and really look at how students want to come to campus because it's becoming so expensive to do.”
Cece Confer, a criminal justice student who parks in Structure 2, hopes the increase in parking rates will bring quicker repairs to the parking garages, especially with elevators.
Elevator shutdowns have become the standard on campus, according to previous reporting by The South End, as supply chain and staffing issues led to ongoing needed repairs.
“Is this raise in prices going to go towards properly fixing elevators in buildings or make places more accessible for students with disabilities?” asked Confer.
Frederick said the university’s elevator problems go beyond the responsibility of parking services.
“Unfortunately, most of the elevator projects are not necessarily due to [parking services], it's due to being able to find the funds to do it and then also find the parts and find the replacement setups. It takes a lot to get an elevator redone,” said Frederick.
Student Hal Sutherland normally uses parking garage 5 and has noticed frequent elevator shutdowns in the structure.
“Granted, they'll only be down for maybe two or three days at a time. I think the longest they were down was maybe one or two weeks,” said Sutherland.
However, Sutherland believes with the cost of the parking passes, there should be fewer maintenance issues in the parking garages.
“It's extremely frustrating when I park on the fourth floor, and I have to take the stairs up and down every time I want to get to my car, and it's especially infuriating when it's like 11 o'clock at night and I have to go to my car and I feel unsafe in the parking garage.”
“Elevator technicians are a little hard to come by,” Frederick said.
Frederick said students who need assistance reaching the first floor when an elevator is broken can contact parking services for free rides downstairs.
Students Struggle to Afford Parking
Some students, who already struggle to afford current parking costs, report the increase in parking rates will create a bigger burden on their financial situation.
Confer, a campus resident, said they park their car on campus so they can visit home. After paying thousands of dollars to live on campus, Confer said the extra cost of purchasing a parking pass each semester feels unmanageable.
“I normally have to wait until me and my parents have the money available to put towards parking, or try and buy it immediately and then struggle with grocery money and other bills that may come up,” Confer said.
Strauss said around 85% of WSU students live off-campus and commute while some live in nearby housing and walk to school.
Johnson said he predicts commuter students will face difficulties with scheduling courses, and will have to strategically schedule classes on the same days to decrease the amount of times they’re paying to park on campus.
“If students are really concerned about being able to pay for parking, they're going to want to be on campus less and that's really not our goal at all,” Johnson said. We really want to make sure that students are coming to campus, they're engaging in the community, and that they feel like they're able to be there with little to no obstacle, but the parking change is really now creating a further obstacle towards campus involvement.”
Sutherland, a commuter student, said the parking costs don’t impact his finances detrimentally, but are still an obstacle.
“The two years previous to this year I had a higher paying job. I eventually left it. I'm not making the same amount of income as I was when I was paying the (semester) pass. So this year, it's a lot more difficult just to budget for that, especially with the price raise,” he said. “(The parking pass is) an entire paycheck for me. So I have to completely plan around having an entire paycheck taken out of my budget.”
Students observe flaws in the parking system
Labor studies student and Library employee Charlie Morton said parking passes are only worth paying when students are on campus several days a week.
“I have a parking pass because I'm near campus four to five days a week, but that's really the only situation where getting a pass makes sense. Despite this, the pass is the only reliably streamlined way to park. If you're a commuter or part-time student with one to two in-person classes, the pass isn't worth the money,” Morton said.
Per parking policy, students choose one parking garage to be granted access when purchasing a parking pass. Parking passes will not work at other parking garages the student has not registered for. Those living on campus are limited to parking in Structures 2 and 8, because they are the only two open full time.
Sutherland said despite paying for a parking pass for Structure 5, he has not always been able to utilize the parking garage when he has to do schoolwork on campus during the weekends, as the garage is closed.
“As an art major, I do tend to have a lot of studio classes where there's equipment and supplies that I don't have access to living at home,” he said. “I need to come in on weekends to work on these projects. But my structure is closed so then I have to scramble to find parking close to the art building.”
Students with assigned permits for garages like Structure 5 which are only open Monday through Friday pay the same semester rate as students with permits for garages that are open 24/7, like structures 2 and 8.
Structures 3 through 6 are not open during weekends, and most structures close by midnight or 1 a.m. Sutherland says this restriction has been extremely frustrating.
“Can I expect this garage to be open later or am I just paying more for even less?” he said.
Students who don’t purchase semester passes and pay a daily rate can load money onto their OneCard to receive a discounted parking rate.
But students who haven’t loaded money onto their OneCard or don’t have the card present are not able to receive the discount. Instead, they must pay the visitor rate. Morton said it’s hard for students to know the discounted rate is available because it’s barely advertised outside of the parking structures.
What options exist for students who are struggling to afford to park?
In Dec. 2022, Senate and the W Pantry & Thrift worked together to launch the Single-Use Parking Pass Program, offering free single-use parking passes on a weekly basis
“(The student who founded the program) was a commuter herself,” Johnson said. “She really saw such an obstacle of having students come on campus because they didn't want to pay for parking on a day-by-day basis.”
But there continues to be a portion of students who are unaware that this program exists, Johnson said. Moving forward, Senate hopes to increase branding and promotions of different student-led initiatives, including the free parking pass program.
“We're [also] really trying to use social media to our advantage here. And we're trying to adapt our ways of communicating with students, just because not all students are going to use their email and not all students are checking their email regularly,” Johnson said.
Those willing to walk can park in Lots 12 or 14 located north of Antoinette Street. These “low-cost lots” have a daily rate of $2.50. However, they are student-only and require a OneCard with sufficient funds.
Students and faculty wishing to utilize alternative transportation methods without paying for parking can take advantage of the WayneRides program. The university subsidizes Dart passes which allow students to ride Detroit Department of Transportation and Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation buses for free. The program also offers free MoGo bike passes which allow for unlimited 60-minute rides.
