The Wayne State men's and women’s swimming and diving teams compete Friday against Davenport at the Matthaei Natatorium.
The programs began the season with a defeat at Oakland University on Sept. 9. The men’s team lost with a final score of 90-32 and the women's team lost with a final score of 100-22.
Jordan Fox, senior swimmer and accounting and finance major, said Oakland’s team had a lot of speed and their lack of practices to that point made it difficult.
“...they are a very strong and fast team,” Fox said. “We had only just started in the pool that week and had swum three times before the meet. Under those circumstances, I think those who swam did a very good job.”
Luke Cvetko, senior swimmer and computer science major, said preparation played a big role in their performance.
“Our first meet was really early this year, and swimmers that did not practice as much during the summer were affected the most by it,” Cvetko said. “We also raced a Division I team that was better prepared than we were during that time, but I can promise you that if we race them again in January, we won't go down without a fight.
Cvetko also said he adopted a new approach to his racing mentality, placing emphasis on practicing hard, eating healthy and getting enough sleep to prepare for the meet.
“...before I would obsess with the bad things and the things I couldn’t control in my races, and now I have taken a new approach where I let the body do what it knows best and just let my mind go blank in races,” Cvetko said.
Grant Porter, redshirt senior diver and biochemistry major, said the team is putting an emphasis on their practices going forward.
“As a team, we want to make every practice count,” said Porter. “That means we will be working hard, pushing ourselves and others to do our very best, and maximizing time and efforts on the boards, in the weight room, or in the pool.”
Fox said the program has increased yardage and worked on the mental aspect of competing as preparation.
“Mental preparation and state of mind is a huge part of swimming, and one negative thought can affect someone a lot,” Fox said.
Head swimming coach Sean Peters said they plan to race hard on Friday and learn what they can from the competition.
“With Friday’s meet, I will be looking at racing trends from each individual and the team to see what areas we can strengthen with our training,” Peters said. “I am a competitor and will try to put us in the best situations for success, but no matter what, we can always learn from each competition.”
Peters said the team has made huge strides since the season opener and fans can expect a good competition.
“I was very proud of them at our first meet, and am very proud of their efforts since then to get to where we are now,” said Peters. “I definitely feel like there are going to be a lot of fun races this Friday, and some amazing diving. It will be thrilling, and I look forward to our Warriors rising up. Let’s do this thing!”
Marina Johnson is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at marina.johnson@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
Commented