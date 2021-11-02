Wayne State’s Latinx Student Association held a celebration of Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, on campus Monday.
The Mexican holiday, dedicated to celebrating and honoring the lives of those who have passed, was brought to the Student Center with music, decorations and a classic Mexican ofrenda, or altar.
Latinx Student Association President Alondra Mireles said this was the first time the organization held an event like this on campus.
“Everything that the Latinx Student Association does is to teach people about our culture and our traditions,” Mireles said. “I feel like people just kind of lose the feelings and the emotions and people just don't know what this means to us. It's a very emotional thing (Día de los Muertos), but I also feel like it's supposed to be celebrating life too, and so it's beautiful.”
The event was held in the Student Center to raise awareness of the holiday among the campus community, Mireles said.
“We were actually debating where to put this because we wanted it to make a statement,” Mireles said. “And so (the Student Center) was a perfect place because we're getting all this foot traffic and people are seeing it and just being able to inform themselves.”
During Día de los Muertos, ofrendas are made to celebrate and acknowledge those who have passed. Many altars contain photos of family members and capture the idea of who a person was through various foods, items and music.
The Latinx Student Association decorated an ofrenda with fruit, photos of those who have passed, other personal items and marigolds. The marigold flowers are meant to represent the sun and are used to light up the pathway for spirits who visit the altar, said Andrea Meza, Latinx Student Association vice president.
“Our table includes all the main elements,” Meza said. “The biggest ones are the pan de muerto (bread of the dead), which is kind of just an offering of the bread.”
The items displayed have personal significance to memorialize loved ones who have passed, Meza said.
“The idea of it is that the pictures of the people who are on there, their spirits are traveling to each ofrenda,” Meza said. “...And then we also put little personal objects of each person that kind of personifies them as what they enjoyed when they were a living person.”
Latinx Student Association Graphic Design Chair Diana Garcia said the event provided Latino members of the campus community an opportunity to connect with one another.
Several students who visited the event said this represented an opportunity to learn about Día de los Muertos.
“I definitely believe events like this are super important. It's nice to see the culture, just different cultures in general and just be culturally aware,” senior nutrition and food science major Dahlia Kathawa said. “And this is a huge day for the Latin population, so it's really nice to just have exposure to it in general.”
The Latinx Student Association provided attendees with take-home kits that included a sugar skull to paint, picture frames, paint and other decorative materials.
Sophomore Bailey Sloney said that the event was interesting to see on campus.
“It's really nice, I like it. It's super pretty, it's eye-catching, and they give us little cute kits,” Sloney said.
Meza said she hoped attendees took away the importance of celebrating life.
“At the end of the day (death is) inevitable, but it's not anything that I think anybody should think as too sad. I mean, it is sad and there's grief and that's kind of what some of the colors even show — purple is the color of grief on (the altar) and that's a big part of death,” she said. “But it's not just that. It's also like you're celebrating that person's life. They had a good life.”
Ashley Harris is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
