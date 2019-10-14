Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
Engineering & Computer Science Career Fair - Monday, Oct. 14: There will be a job fair at the second floor of the Student Center for students and alumni interested in internships and jobs —part-time or full-time— in the fields of engineering and computer science. The fair will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Poetry Jam - Wednesday, Oct. 16: The Global Studies learning community is hosting a poetry session at 12 p.m. in Manoogian room 433. Anyone is welcome to read poetry they admire or have written in any language along with English translations. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Passport to Syria - Thursday, Oct. 17: Students Organize for Syria WSU chapter is hosting an afternoon of arts, culture, food and information on Syria’s current events in room 384 of the Student Center beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Spooky Saturday with Kino Club 313 - Saturday, Oct. 19: To help students get into the Halloween spirit, Kino club has been hosting Spooky Saturday Screenings. WSU Kino Club will host their third Saturday screening of the month with The Blackcoat’s Daughter from 2:00 to 4:00 at the UGL. Screams coming through the auditorium are from frightened movie goers and not students looking at their GPA.
Haunted Detroit: The Dark Side of History Tour - Saturday, Oct. 19: Take a tour of all the locations that will send chills down your spine with the Detroit History Club. This tour will take a look into Mobsters, ghosts, social injustices, cemeteries, murder, pranks, devil's night, assassinations, hauntings, outbreaks of cholera, unexplained disappearances, and wars that have haunted the city. The tour will take from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., departing from The Coolidge Inn Bar. Tickets and more information are available at http://www.detroithistorytours.com/shop/haunted-detroit-the-dark-side-of-history-tour?fbclid=IwAR0rpborISRonXBySKwrkZlRny_ThoAomrhREAS4u35KvjUysx_4q_YVD6I. You must be 21 years or older to partake in the tour.
B.Y.O Book Club - Saturday, Oct. 19: Are you reading a book that you think others would be interested in? Tell everyone about it at the B.Y.O Book Club from 2:00 to 3:30 at the Detroit Public Library. You might introduce a new favorite book and find one of your own.
