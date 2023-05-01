Through a partnership with local education center La Casa Guadalupana, Wayne State Spanish students are becoming active members of the southwest Detroit community.
Spanish Professor Luisa Quintero said about 25 WSU Spanish students participate as tutors for the children’s program at LCG each semester, most for service learning and some for honors credit or for volunteer hours with El Club Hispano.
“The mission of the university is to be engaged with the city with the different community partners that we do have in the city,” Quintero said. “As an urban university, I think it is really important for the students to connect with local communities.”
Sophomore Spanish and criminal justice major Rebecca Schwartz said she tutored an elementary school student through LCG this semester.
“I wanted to work with elementary age students who need help in reading and math skills to prevent them from falling behind in school,” Schwartz said. “I loved working with younger kids, they’re so much fun and they have a completely different and less cynical view of the world.”
Quintero said students have also worked with students in the GED program and one worked as an intern organizing a summer program.
The partnership started when Sister of St. Joseph and founder of La Casa Guadalupana, Marie Benzing, took Spanish classes at WSU around 10 years and talked to her professors about the Centro de San Jose program that eventually merged with and became La Casa Guadalupana, Quintero said.
“Our partnership has been developing and growing organically,” Quintero said. “I never had a plan to incorporate service learning (in my classes), it just happened, mainly because Sister Marie took our classes.”
Quintero said the experience is positive for everyone involved.
“Students connect with the community and broaden their experience in terms of the language but also in terms of culture and to have some fun outside the university,” Quintero said. “They feel helpful, and they get that experience with kids. Seeing how important this connection with WSU students is for the kids is very uplifting.”
The organization differs from other educational organizations in the area because it offers traditional-type classes in Spanish versus giving one-on-one instruction in English, Benzing said.
Benzing said the classroom setting helps LCG serve more students and create a community.
“[One-on-one] it can be a lot of pressure when there's no one else to answer the question,” Benzing said. “The women we teach create friendships and support and encourage one another. A classroom allows more people to work together.”
To fight financial obstacles, LCG staff and students host raffles and other fundraisers; those looking to get involved can find more information on LCG’s website.
Benzing said its current fundraiser, Abriendo Puertas, is looking for attendees and business sponsors for a dinner on May 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
