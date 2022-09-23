Wayne State’s Harwell Field is currently undergoing renovations as they replace the infield with a new synthetic turf system which will lower maintenance costs and increase on-field reps.
Head coach Ryan Kelley said the outfield will remain natural while the infield undergoes renovations.
“The Harwell Field outfield will remain (a) natural surface while the infield will include a new synthetic turf system. The previous infield was (a) natural surface,” Kelley said.
Senior finance major and second baseman Noah Miller said the baseball program took pride in caring for the previous field, but the weather made it challenging.
“Before and after every practice the team would prep the field in order to give us a competitive field to play on,” Miller said. “A big problem we used to face with the old field is access to it when the weather begins to turn. With the Michigan weather we have a very limited time that the team can get on-field reps outside.”
Cameron Weidenthaler, assistant sports information director at WSU Athletics, said the field was in adequate condition but required lots of effort from the program to maintain.
“It was in decent shape but that took a lot of work from various groups to keep it in good shape for the season,” Weidenthaler said.
Weidenthaler said adding the infield turf was necessary to increase accessibility and lower maintenance costs.
“It was an easy decision to add infield turf,” Weidenthaler said. “(It) will allow the program to spend less time and money maintaining the playing surface. It will also allow for the field to be playable even after heavy rains, which was not always the case in the past.”
The new infield will allow developmental access through various weather conditions, Kelley said.
“This new installment will provide the opportunity to execute more student-athlete development and programming across different weather seasons,” Kelley said.
Miller said the turf infield will allow the team to get crucial reps outside before the start of the season.
“Being able to get just a few extra practices outside will help the team immensely,” Miller said. “The addition of the turf will also allow us a bigger chance of getting more games in during (the) season as rain will no longer have such a big impact.”
The team is very excited about the project and the opportunities it will bring to the program, Miller said.
“We have a great group of guys who are hungry to win on the field and in the classroom. It is going to be a very exciting year for the team and we can't wait to start tallying wins on the new field in the spring,” he said.
Marina Johnson is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at marina.johnson@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Cameron Weidenthaler.
