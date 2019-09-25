Last night, a domestic dispute at Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments ended with a person allegedly using a knife, Associate Director of Public Relations Tom Reynolds said.
“One of the person’s in the dispute allegedly used a knife, but there were no serious or sustained injuries, and the matter poses no danger to students,” he said.
Reynolds further said, “The Wayne State University police responded and took appropriate action.”
The incident is still under investigation, and this story will be updated when more information is released.
Slone Terranella is the editor-in-chief at The South End. She can be reached at editorinchiefTSE@gmail.com
