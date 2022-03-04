Wayne State community members gathered in support of Ukraine, currently at war with Russia, on Gullen Mall Thursday afternoon.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and fighting has been ongoing across Ukraine since.
President M. Roy Wilson announced the peace vigil in an email to the campus community Monday.
The vigil began with a moment of silence while the Ukrainian National Anthem was played over speakers. Attendees waved Ukrainian flags and held signs in support of Ukraine.
Ahmad Ezzeddine, vice president for Academic Student Affairs and Global Engagement, said WSU is against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We mourn the losses and destruction and we stand with people and institutions from around the world in strongly condemning the aggression of the Russian government against Ukraine and its people,” Ezzeddine said.
School of Social Work Associate Professor Victor Burlaka said the invasion demonstrates a threat against Ukrainian identity.
“This attack is the attack on Ukrainian culture, on Ukrainian ethnicity, on Ukrainian language and Ukrainian history,” Burlaka said.
Third-year political science major Nolan Babinski said they have personal ties to Ukraine.
“I’m actually Ukrainian and my family came to this country in the 1920s to flee the Soviet Union after the October Revolution in 1918,” Babinski said. “So it's been a very difficult time for us seeing the Russians show the same level of aggression and regard for Ukrainians as a subhuman group of people.”
Political Science Associate Professor Alisa Moldavanova said WSU must do more to show its support for Ukraine.
“When the sun goes down, will you see the color of (the) Ukrainian flag on that building (Old Main)? So far the answer is no,” she said. “That means that Wayne State University has made an official decision to take a neutral position. That means it’s a failure of leadership because that’s the least that this university can do is to condemn the invader (Russia).”
Alina Klin, associate professor of Teaching in Polish, said she heard from family in Poland that some people have considered fleeing Poland due to concerns that the war could expand to that country.
“I have family in Poland so I was terrified from the very beginning because there is a real possibility that if (the war) is not stopped, that we could have the third world war unfortunately,” Klin said.
Veronika Gawrys, Student Senate Extension Center representative, said the war has impacted her family in Poland through the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.
Junior music technology major Makenna Gauthier said she was upset to witness the invasion unfolding from the U.S.
“It was shocking and horrifying and it wasn’t completely unexpected but I just did not expect the level that it is at and it was just terrifying to see that happening to innocent people and being across the world and just knowing that these people are suffering is quite horrible,” Gauthier said.
Ezzeddine said WSU is in solidarity with those defending Ukraine.
“Wayne State wholeheartedly supports Ukrainians in their fight for sovereignty, the right to free speech and democracy,” Ezzeddine said. “We also acknowledge and support Russian people who do not support the unjust policies and actions of their government.”
Olena Danylyuk, adjunct assistant professor of technology commercialization and vice president of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demonstrated strong leadership in his defense of Ukraine.
“I'm really proud of my president (Zelenskyy). I'm proud (of) what he does for us and I'm proud of his team,” Danylyuk said. “He's the best president in the world because he gave for us all an example of courage, an example that he is with us, he's our chosen president and he will be fighting until the end.”
Second-year honors psychology major Sheva Khaimov said it’s important for WSU to speak up on global issues like violence in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Palestine.
“While that may not affect us here in Detroit, there are students of different ethnicities and those backgrounds that have family or have hailed from those areas, and it's important to highlight those,” Khaimov said.
Khaimov said her family is from Azerbaijan, a former Soviet Union state.
Moldavanova said many lives will be lost fighting to defend Ukraine.
“Spring is coming and the flowers are going to break (through) the ground and the flowers that are supposed to be white and pink, they are going to be deep red because of the blood of innocent people who are currently dying in Ukraine trying to protect the country, their land, from an unjustifiable invasion,” Moldavanova said.
Danylyuk said Ukrainian refugees hope to return and rebuild their country.
“They don’t want to escape,” Danylyuk said. “They’re just temporarily staying in other countries and they’re planning to come back (to Ukraine).”
Burlaka said the goal is to stop the war and restore stability to Ukraine.
“We will work until we restore the country and we will bring peace and happiness to the hearts of Ukrainian children and families,” Burlaka said.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Quinn Banks contributed reporting.
