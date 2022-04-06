Voting closed in the Wayne State 2022-23 Student Senate election Wednesday evening.
The Dean of Students Office announced the unofficial results of the Senate election in its Get Involved email newsletter Wednesday evening.
There were 15 open senator at large seats and nine representative seats for individual colleges, the Office of Housing and Residential Life and the Extension Centers.
Out of 18 senator at large candidates, the top 15 were elected.
Elected candidates include Fatima Hammoud at 8.48%, Kaitlyn Kipp at 7.56%, Hayden Johnson at 6.36%, Sheva Khaimov at 6.3%, Mannat Bedi at 6.16%, Tony DiMeglio at 6.16%, Abe Ahmad at 6.1%, Danishi Bedi at 5.91%.
Also elected were Joel Hammoud at 5.85%, Amal Elsaleh at 5.21%, Alexander Restum at 5.09%, Cordelia Krajewski at 5.01%, Vivian Pendergast at 4.87%, Zaynah Jadallah at 4.59%, and Jack Pulte at 4.42%.
Fatima Hammoud, Kipp, Johnson, Mannat Bedi, Danishi Bedi, DiMeglio, Ahmad, and Restum serve on the 2021-22 Senate and ran for re-election.
One person was elected for each open college, housing, and Extension Centers seat based on the top number of votes. All seats had one candidate run unopposed except for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences representative.
Lukis Bagdon ran unopposed and was re-elected College of Education representative with 22 of 38 votes (57.89%).
Yousra Zouani ran unopposed and was elected Irvin D. Reid Honors College representative with 108 of 139 votes (77.69%). Zouani serves as parliamentarian for the 2021-22 Senate.
Fatima Yahya defeated incumbent Jeren Ghoujeghi to become CLAS representative with 123 of 366 votes (33.6%). Other candidates included Nia Jones and Rayna Gammo.
TK Khan ran unopposed and was elected School of Law representative with 16 of 17 votes (94.11%).
Jasmine Coles ran unopposed and was elected School of Medicine representative with 29 of 34 votes (85.29%). Cole serves as vice president for the 2021-22 Senate.
AeYanna Yett ran unopposed and was elected School of Social Work representative with 23 of 26 votes (88.46%).
Mohamed Dabaja ran unopposed and was elected Graduate School representative with 71 of 86 votes (82.55%).
Pat Ebiware ran unopposed and was elected Office of Housing and Residential Life representative with 505 of 744 votes (67.87%).
Huda Syed ran unopposed and was elected Extension Centers representative with 523 of 744 votes (70.29%). Syed previously served in this role for the 2020-21 Senate.
5,763 votes were cast in this election. 3,569 total votes were cast for open senator at large seats and 2,194 total votes were cast for college, housing, and Extension Centers seats.
No candidates ran for the following positions: Mike Ilitch School of Business representative, College of Engineering representative, College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts representative, College of Nursing representative, School of Information Sciences representative, Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences representative.
Voting opened at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Students could vote online via email.
Cover photo by Guneet Ghotra. She can be reached at fz8387@wayne.edu.
