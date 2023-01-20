Wayne State’s Student Senate met on Thursday to fill vacancies within the executive board and discuss declining enrollment across the university’s master’s programs.
The Senate voted to elect former Parliamentarian Hayden Johnson as vice president, Jack Pulte as parliamentarian and Ridda Khan as treasurer.
President Yousra Zouani said there are still several vacancies for Senators at Large and interviews to fill those positions will begin at the next Senate meeting.
In response to questions raised in The South End’s most recent article on the Senate’s 2021 Palestine statement, Dean of Students David Strauss said the General Council’s decision to block the Senate’s statement was in an effort to remain fair to all student organizations.
“Students organizations are not provided the opportunity to use Listserv, so at that time the determination was that there was the interest of the Student Senate to put out their statement via the university Listserv and at that time there was not the opportunity for any other student organization who might have a contrary view to have the same communication access,” Strauss said.
Strauss said other comparable universities do not allow student groups to have access to that kind of communication software that goes out to all current students and staff.
Senator TK Khan said they had attempted to contact the Office of General Council via email on several occasions, and they have not been responsive.
“I want to propose that we invite both the President (Wilson) and someone from the Office of General Counsel to the Student Senate so that we can get some answers on things we are unclear about,” Khan said.
Senate passed a motion to draft a statement to WSU President M. Roy Wilson and the Office of General Council for clarity on how the decision to censor Senate’s statement was made.
During the Grad Council report, Senator Mohamed Dabaja said WSU is seeing a drop in PhD and masters program enrollment numbers across the university.
“Wayne State used to be very prestigious for its master’s program and used to have high enrollment. It’s now down by 8%,” Dabaja said. “One of the things we were talking about is ways to market the grad programs here at Wayne State so we can go back to how enrollment was before the pandemic.”
Dabeja said they recommend the Grad Council looking into social media to recruit more students for the grad program in addition to the existing recruiting. Dabeja said enrollment is down twice as much as PhD programs with a 4% decrease.
During the Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion Project Group update, Senator Huda Syed said they are working on sponsoring a magazine.
“People can send in artwork and writing and things like that,” Syed said. “We are still working it out and looking for more people to be involved.”
The next Senate meeting will be held Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's breaking news correspondent. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Commented