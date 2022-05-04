The Wayne State Board of Governors voted 7-1 in favor of 1.5% tuition increase in the School of Medicine at its meeting in the Student Center Ballroom Friday.
President M. Roy Wilson said the increase will begin in fiscal year 2023 for resident students and non-resident students in the School of Medicine. Governor Dana Thompson was the sole dissenting vote.
The BOG adopted the increase in the program’s student fees, the student medical school support fees and the student services fees.
All students registered for at least 10 credits per term will be charged a flat annual term rate for four terms, in addition to any other fees. All students registered for less than 10 credits per term will be charged per credit hour, along with associated fees.
This tuition increase will apply only to students enrolled in the School of Medicine MD program.
“It is not an indication of rates for the general student body or an obligation by the Board of Governors regarding the rates then to be separate from the rest of the university's programs,” Wilson said.
The BOG previously raised tuition in the School of Medicine by 4.5% for resident students and 2.5% for non-resident students at its May 1, 2020 meeting.
Before approving the motion to raise tuition, Mark Kornbluh, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, gave a presentation on social mobility for students, outlining WSU’s goal to become the top university for social mobility.
“Social mobility is a term of opportunity that refers to the opportunity for individuals and groups to improve their social position over time,” Kornbluh said. “People talk about mobility for the individuals who go to college and can have a higher economic status than their family did.”
Kornbluh said the Academic Affairs Committee has been working with the BOG on strategic planning to raise $100 million in private philanthropy.
“We know that the pandemic exacerbated economic inequality and caused more challenges,” Kornbluh said. “ We need support from general funds to support student financial support.”
Soon after the presentation, Wilson requested a motion for establishing endowment funds that total $1,012,946.37. The action was approved unanimously.
The Academic Affairs Committee is proud of its role in providing opportunities for students and that role has increased in recent years, Kornbluh said.
“We need to recognize that not only do we want students to stay in school until they graduate, but we want to set them on a career path for a really good career,” Kornbluh said. “We're going to focus more on helping people see from an undergraduate degree to a graduate and professional school and enhancing career planning and readiness as part of our core student service efforts.”
Graduate Employees’ Organizing Committee union members stood in the back of the room throughout the meeting, holding signs in support of the union and increasing wages.
Fourth-year graduate student Elizabeth Drake spoke on graduate student employee struggles during the meeting’s public comment period. Drake said that graduate students are professionals, even if they just seem like advanced students, and they are “struggling deeply with the inability to live on such low wages.”
“Leadership knows that access to education is vitally important,” Drake said. “But how are we enabling social mobility when workers are paid so far below the poverty line?”
International Graduate Teaching Assistant Fariba Pajooh said as an international student she is unable to work off campus, and she struggles to live off her $20,000 GTA salary.
“Our wages don’t cover the minimum living wage in the US, and it’s tough for me to pay my rent and food for myself,” Pajooh said. “Rent is increasing with inflation, we cannot get loans from banks or apply for welfare or student loans, and often our only choice is to max out credit cards to afford to live. Living on our current GTA salary is impossible.”
Faculty Recognition Awards were presented to four professors for their recent publications within their departments.
“The Board recognizes members of the university’s faculty who have made ordinary contributions to scholarship a year and who have been chosen by a committee of their peers,” Wilson said.
Anthropology Professor Stephen Chrisomalis was recognized for his publication “Reckonings: Numerals, Cognition, and History.” By examining numerals, he critiqued dominant perspectives of technology and assumptions about cognitive accessibility.
Political Science Professor Kevin Deegan-Krause was awarded for “The New Party Challenge: Changing Cycles of Party Birth Death in Central Europe and Beyond.” His work presented the life of political parties in 11 European states, providing insight on the cycle of new parties.
Physics Professor Alexey Petrov received recognition for “Indirect Searches for New Physics.” His publication discusses the search for new physics in charged leptons, neutrons and quarks.
History Associate Professor William Lynch was accreddited for “Minority Report: Dissent and Diversity in Science.” Through case studies, the book analyzes science’s consideration of minority views.
The Board of Governors Personnel Committee will meet virtually on Friday at 10 a.m. The meeting will be available via livestream.
Liliana Webb is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gr5998@wayne.edu.
Natalie Davies is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg9482@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Caria Taylor. Caria can be reached at hh4901@wayne.edu.
