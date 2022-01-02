Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include additional information.
On Jan. 3, Wayne State announced that campus community members must request new eligibiliy codes to continue using the DART program.
Some Wayne State campus shuttle services have been discontinued and replaced with free public transportation options for the campus community.
The change was due to limited shuttle routes during the fall 2021 semester after disrupted service during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Director of Parking and Transportation Jon Frederick.
Frederick said that while limited shuttle services remain available, the new transportation programs provide greater accessibility for students.
“The shuttles have not totally been discontinued. We still have a Mike Ilitch School of Business shuttle running,” he said. “When it came to the discontinuation of the shuttles there was more excitement for the new program. From the ridership standpoint and from an operations standpoint, you can clearly do more with the new DART program.”
Students and faculty can access unlimited four hour DART passes for use on the QLINE streetcar, Detroit Department of Transportation buses, and SMART buses, Frederick said. Passes are available by requesting a DART eligibility code online or at the W Food Pantry and Wardrobe, according to WayneRides.
“We’re looking at expanding the opportunities of transportation compared to keeping them so centralized on campus,” Frederick said. “And really the ridership was not enough to justify the means of keeping them (the shuttles).”
While the DART eligibility codes were available throughout the fall 2021 semester, students and faculty must request new codes to obtain a DART pass for the winter 2022 semester, according to WSU.
Students and faculty can access unlimited 60 minute rides on the MoGo bike-sharing system by registering online for a free annual pass, according to WayneRides.
The DART and MoGo services launched in the first week of the fall 2021 semester, said Emily Thompson, director of Economic and Community Development. Over 1,000 students have signed up for the DART app so far, though the initiative has been in the works for several years.
“We did a number of pilots between 2014 and 2021,” Thompson said. “When the decision was made to make this investment to try to get a sense of what benefits were useful to students and which students would be served. We worked closely with the Student Senate to improve the program, which over time expanded.”
Freshman film major Olivia Harper said she has used the QLINE streetcar and MoGo bikes several times this year and is grateful to have free access to these services.
“I think it’s great,” Harper said. “I personally wish they would have given us a better deal with the (Lime) scooters too, but I’m thankful to have what we have thus far.”
The main campus shuttle had an average of 46 riders and the School of Medicine shuttle had an average of 160 riders during the week before the winter 2020 semester spring break, Thompson said. This marked the last time the shuttles were used pre-pandemic.
The DART program has been more popular in the first few months of its operations, Thompson said.
“When you eliminate those shuttles and look at those 200 trips versus the 560 trips that we’re seeing on the DDOT and SMART buses, there’s been a significant increase in the number of students and staff being served,” Thompson said. “They took a total of 5,000 trips so far and we only have two to three months worth of data for the new program, so it’s exciting.”
WSU hopes to work on accessibility of these new programs, Thompson said.
“I know the key question that I’ve gotten is ‘what if I could just show my OneCard to ride instead of having to punch in a code?’” Thompson said. “We hope in the next couple of years they’ll (DDOT and SMART buses) have the technology that would allow us to do that.”
Student transportation ambassadors have been hired into the Parking and Transportation Services Department to assist any students regarding the new programs, Thompson said.
“The idea is that it’s students helping students. If you have any questions about your commute, or maybe advice on how to get from point A to point B, that’s what they are available for,” she said. “We’re trying to figure out how to do that virtually, but so far they can get reached at transit@wayne.edu.”
The new programs are especially popular among campus residents and the Parking and Transportation Services Department hopes to provide increased access moving forward, Frederick said.
“Our goals are to continue to expand the whole DART program and to allow students to know first hand, where it’s at, how to get a hold of it, and be able to utilize the services,” he said.
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.