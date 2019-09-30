Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city that you don’t want to miss.
Michigan Citizens Redistricting Commission - Monday, Sept. 30: The Department of State is hosting an event at the atrium in the David Adamany Undergraduate Library to participate in reviewing a draft of the redistricting application at 5 p.m.
Ilitch Business Study Abroad Fair - Tuesday, Oct. 1: Learn about the study abroad programs with the Mike Ilitch School of Business. From Brazil to Italy, Germany, Puerto Rico, England and much more, students will have the opportunity to learn about the plethora of international programs available. The fair will start at 4 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.
Free Walk-In Flu Clinic - Tuesday, Oct. 1: While it may not be the most exciting event on the list, it could save the most lives. The Campus Health Center is offering free flu shots to all WSU students at the School of Medicine located at 540 E. Canfield Street. There is no out-of-pocket charge for the immunization, and you don’t need health insurance to receive a shot.
More information can be found at http://health.wayne.edu.
Bastille @ Masonic Temple - Tuesday, Oct. 1: Looking for an indie pop band to hear live? Bastille will be performing at 6 p.m. right by WSU’s campus. For tickets, visit: https://www.axs.com/events/374312/bastille-tickets
Detroit Storytelling Festival - Saturday, Oct. 5: Stop by the Detroit Public Library to hear some funny and other kinds of stories out loud by several storytellers. The event is free and begins at 11 a.m.
Oktoberfest @ Eastern Market - Saturday, Oct. 5: Are you 21 or over, and you need a break to unwind for a couple hours? Visit the Eastern Market anytime between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. for some German beer, food and live music.
Donut Fest Detroit @ Eastern Market - Sunday, Oct. 6: What’s a better cure to an Oktoberfest-hangover than carbing up with a bunch of donuts? General admission tickets are $35 and will get you a donut sample from each booth and a drink ticket from Eastern Market Brewing Company. With 10 expected vendors, you may be enjoying almost a dozen donuts in one day.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/donut-fest-detroit-tickets-53491586776
