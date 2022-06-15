The air conditioning was shut off in the Student Center Monday after traces of legionella were presumptively found in the building’s cooling tower.
The announcement was sent via email from Wayne State’s Facilities, Planning and Management department to all Student Center employees at 6 p.m. Monday evening.
Wayne State’s Water Safety Program was conducting its routine testing on water-based cooling systems on campus when a bacteria was found, according to the email.
“We recently discovered elevated levels of what is presumptively legionella in the cooling tower of the Student Center building,” according to the email.
The email said that while legionella is naturally present in streams, lakes and rivers, it can also be found in water-based industrial cooling systems.
“In the interest of safety…we have temporarily shut down the air conditioning in the building to prevent aerosolization of the bacteria and allow for disinfection of the air conditioning equipment,” according to the email.
The Water Safety Program and FPM did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Student Center Director Katie Beaulieu said there are several student and professional staff currently working in the building.
“It is at the discretion of each department on how to proceed over the next few days,” Beaulieu said. “We know the majority of the employees who can are working remotely.”
An excessive heat warning is in effect from noon on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday with heat index values expected to reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
Beaulieu said the building’s ventilation system will bring in cool air in the morning, though there are no fans in common areas.
Students are advised to look for alternate study locations on campus, she said, including The David Adamany Undergraduate Library and Purdy Kresge Library.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.