The Student Service Center director spoke at a Student Senate meeting on Oct. 3 about improvements students can expect to the center in the year.
Located in the Welcome Center, the Student Service Center provides services for students like undergraduate admissions, financial aid, records and registration at Wayne State.
“I’m excited to share some new changes, and new breaths we’re trying to breathe into that space and how we make a better experience for students,” Latonia Garrett, director of the Student Services Center, said.
In contrast to previous years, students who have questions regarding accounts receivable can get an answer without standing in line, Garrett said.
After the Welcome Center renovated its interior, it started working toward improving their services at the Students Services Center. Some of their goals is to have a shorter wait time through an online list and to make financial aid officers more available.
In comparison to last year’s fall opening, the SCC had 254 fewer phone calls, 1,149 less emails and 2,006 fewer interaction. 85% of students believed staff was helpful and 60% reported the wait to be shorter than they expected, Garrett said.
Garrett said they wanted to change the physical space as well.
“In terms of changing the physical space we wanted to emphasize the welcome in the Welcome Center,” Garrett said.
New furniture and WSU qualities and themed colors provide fun experience not only for enrolled students but also potential scholars, she said.
Garrett said the best ways to reach the specialists would be by calling, emailing or physically visiting the SSC.
Students have up to three days to answer their email in order to stay with the same specialist, she said. If students reply after three days their question will transfer into the bigger system and will be revised by a different specialist.
Several senate members said they were concerned about unethical comments by admissions and aid specialists. Students complained that this semester they’ve heard comments like “Why are you back?” and “Didn’t I explain this to you earlier today?”
Garrett said the work to improve customer service quality will be accomplished.
Two years ago, WSU started a program called Raise Me. The program rewards incoming freshman and some first-year students with micro-scholarships.
“Currently a student in high school can earn up to $20,000 which is $5,000 per year in scholarships that they can apply if they choose to come to Wayne State,” Dawn S. Medley, associate vice president and enrollment management, said.
WSU hopes to expand the Raise Me program campus-wide to award more students.
The next Student Senate meeting will be on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
Other updates:
Town hall meeting taking place on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in Hillberry D for students to share feedback and suggestions regarding financial aid, scholarships and other services.
Student Senate continues to initiate Open Education Resources. OER lets professors write and publish academic books free for students and the general public. The senate submitted a proposal to WSU for $50,000 for this academic year.
