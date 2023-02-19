Immediately following its vigil for Michigan State University shooting victims on Thursday, Student Senate hosted a general body meeting to discuss departmental updates and ideas for future renovations.
Senator Cordelia Krajewski said the School of Medicine’s new building in partnership with Karmanos will be dependent on the funding available.
In a Jan. 26 Board of Governors meeting, President M. Roy Wilson said there are two plans for construction dependent on funding.
“The estimate right now is from a low of $250 million to a high of $400 million,” Wilson said. “The $400 million will be a design in which we could completely move out of and demolish Scott Hall. The $250 million would be a design where we have to continue to use Scott Hall and shell out space over the next five to ten years and continue to make plans to completely move out of Scott Hall.”
Wilson said there’s no question the most desirable situation is to completely move out of Scott Hall and build an entirely new building, but it’s not realistic.
“The reality is we probably won’t be able to do that,” he said. “And so we have to do the best that we can and still have a real quality building which will be a single building but with some identity and branding that’ll separate the (Karmanos) Cancer Center from the School of Medicine.”
The new Hilbery Gateway is set to open in November this year and State Hall will be open by the first day of the fall semester and be fully functional by October, Krajewski said.
The Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Project Group is working on hosting an upcoming “Know Your Rights workshop, college activism on Palestine” in partnership with Students for Justice in Palestine and a local legal firm, Palestine Legal, Senator Huda Syed said during project group updates.
Syed also said the JEDI Project Group is looking for student input on reflection room locations, as they are hoping to add one to Old Main and Law School.
Library Director Mike Hawthorne said WSU Libraries hope to extend hours in Kresge Library to meet students requests for later library availability. Due to online data which shows library usage dropping off around 2 a.m., hours will likely not extend to 24 hours.
Arrangements can be made to adjust the hours based on how many people do end up at the library at close, WSU Libraries’ Associate Director of Marketing and Communications Jill Wurm said.
Wurm said an anonymous survey will be sent to gauge students' interests next week.
Wurm also proposed a “library of things,” or a way for students to check out items they might not own but want to borrow. She used examples of cake pans and hammers and nails, although all items would have to be approved by housing and made sure there is some way to negate liability.
“Why is everybody buying things they will only use a number of times when they could get those things from a library?” Wurm said. “This could be a tool, and I want to hear your (Student Senate’s) thoughts.”
Associate Dean for Graduate Studies Dr. Jennifer Warehan, political science and law school professor Dr. Brad Roth and Assistant Dean of Non-J.D. Programs Nikki Taylor-Vargo said they are still in the process of formally naming WSU’s new undergraduate law program.
Graduate School Representative Mohamed Dabaja said a committee is being created to discuss students' use of ChatGPT and how, and if, it correlates to academic dishonesty.
WSU’s previously offered 20-30% summer tuition discount will not be offered this year due to budget constraints, Dean of Students David Strauss said.
A fall break will be implemented into next year’s calendar, Strauss said, with classes suspended on Oct. 16 and 17.
There was also talk of changes to orientation for international students in an effort to make them more comfortable upon arrival at college. This could look like bringing international orgs, faculty and older students to orientation, Danishi Bedi said in the Student Affairs recap.
The Mental Health Project Group is working on education and awareness, representative Khaimov said.
“We are going to be discussing how to get other departments involved in our initiatives, potentially working on signage throughout campus (at the mental health project meeting Feb. 17),” Khaimov said. “One of our non senators, her name is Rana, is going to be making…a five minute video on ‘What is therapy? What does that mean? Does it cost money?’ Things like that to the general population, we have a couple senators and not senators working on that.”
Senate Vice President Hayden Johnson also said there will be a new mental health tag to use on Get Involved that will be available for student organizations to add when they renew their organization in May.
Johnson and Khaimov said they are also in the process of creating a survey to gather data around vaping in order to create new educational material.
The next Senate meeting will be held on March 2 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Rm. Hilberry AB.
Natalie Davies is The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.