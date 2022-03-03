Wayne State community members are adjusting to news that the campus mask mandate will soon be eased.
Masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces or at small gatherings and meetings starting March 11, Campus Health Committee Chair Laurie Lauzon Clabo announced in an email to the campus community Friday afternoon. Masks will still be required in classrooms and laboratories for the time being.
Junior industrial design major Megan Akins said she is glad that WSU will still require masks in classrooms and labs.
“I don’t really mind wearing masks in the classroom, I wear them most of my day anyways. The only class that I have in person is a speech class so it’s a little bit difficult but otherwise I don’t really mind.”
Freshman actuarial mathematics major Claudia Staruch said she is glad that mask requirements will be relaxed across campus housing.
“In the dorms, it is a hassle to have to wear masks just going down the hallway or going into the communal kitchen or whatever,” Staruch said. “So I think that’s a positive for all of us that live in the dorms because we see the same people every day.”
WSU’s spring break begins on March 14. Freshman economics major Delaney Lukas said she is concerned about how commuter students traveling for spring break could impact campus case numbers.
Lukas said one of her professors removes their mask during class and she thinks this is reasonable.
“I feel like when you can see your professor’s face and you’re actually having a discussion, it makes it more personal,” she said.
WSU Associate Director of Communications Ted Montgomery said the Campus Health Committee based its decision on current COVID-19 data.
“The decision to ease the campus mask mandate was made after we examined new data that strongly suggest an end to the most recent surge caused by the omicron variant,” Montgomery said. “COVID-19 cases and positivity rates across the state and region have significantly decreased over the past six weeks. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has relaxed mask recommendations for our region, also factoring into our decision.”
Staruch said she thinks it’s a good idea to require masks in classrooms.
“I like having masks in class because people come in there coughing and sneezing and that’s happened and it’s kind of scary,” she said.
Akins said she thinks WSU’s policies have effectively prevented the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
“I think that it’s been pretty safe, having everyone document which buildings they’re going to visit with the Campus (Daily) Screener and reminding everyone to wear masks inside,” she said.
WSU will end its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for campus visitors through the end of summer, beginning March 1. This will be reevaluated in the fall 2022 semester based on current COVID-19 data.
COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, will still be required for students, faculty and staff through the winter, spring/summer and fall 2022 semesters.
Akins said she supports the continued COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff.
“I think the vaccines are probably what’s safest for everyone so that we can stop wearing masks eventually and I was really happy to get my vaccine,” Akins said.
Freshman interior design major Rachel Fogleman said she was concerned by the fact that campus visitors will no longer be required to be vaccinated.
“So that’s kind of scary, just thinking that, ‘yeah, we protected (from) covid in here with people getting vaccinated but then somebody coming in with covid or without vaccination that could spread throughout us then,” Fogleman said.
Akins said WSU should continue to monitor COVID-19 data to affect future public health decisions.
Akins said she has positive expectations for the rest of this semester.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully going back to some sense of normalcy and getting to know people in person a little bit more,” Akins said.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Managing editor Irving Mejia-Hilario contributed reporting. He can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
News editor Amelia Benavides-Colón contributed reporting. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.