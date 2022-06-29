President M. Roy Wilson announced the formation of the Committee on Implications of Overturning Roe v. Wade in an email to the campus community Wednesday.
The email comes five days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after half a century.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the majority in the 6-to-3 decision.
The decision immediately enacted trigger laws across the country, with seven states banning abortion as of Wedesnday, according to The New York Times.
Wilson said the decision will affect many members of the WSU community regardless of “diverse viewpoints.”
“Whatever our personal views with regard to this ruling, our focus must remain on serving and supporting our mission and all members of our campus community, no matter their views,” Wilson said in the email.
Wilson said the university must take action to understand the implications of the ruling in the short and long term, in order to ensure “we are operating within the boundaries of the law.”
The Committee on Implications of Overturning Roe v. Wade will be chaired by Laurie Lauzon Clabo, dean of the College of Nursing and chief health and wellness officer.
“(Members) will include representatives from key university areas and functions, including women’s health, health education, curricula development, human resources, government affairs, student affairs, the Academic Senate, Office of the General Counsel, communications and others,” Wilson said.
The committee will be charged with:
Identifying areas of concern or vulnerability across the university,
Assessing the implications of the Supreme Court decision in these areas, and its specific applicability in Michigan; and
Developing recommendations to address these concerns.
Invitations to participate on the committee have been sent out and the committee is asked to begin work immediately, Wilson said.
“We also plan to connect with other Michigan universities to share our respective learning,” he said.
Currently, abortion continues to be legal in Michigan with a temporary injunction placed against the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion law that would ban abortion entirely in the state, according to The Detroit News.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Photo by Jackson Meade, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
