Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to apply the 30% tuition discount for spring and summer semesters to graduate and professional students during their Nov. 7 meeting.
According to U.S. News and World Report, graduate and professional students face financial hurdles while seeking their degree, as they don’t qualify for subsidized loans nor institutional financial aid that undergraduate students qualify for.
Farhana Aktar, director of government affairs at the Wayne State School of Social Work, sponsored the resolution.
The proposal has to be approved by President M. Roy Wilson, Provost Keith Whitfield and members of the Board of Governors.
Another win! Yesterday night we unanimously passed a Resolution Supporting The Proposal for Expanding the Spring/Summer 30% Tuition Discount to Graduate And Professional Students. To hear more, check out this video! To read the Resolution visit our website! pic.twitter.com/3EHqJrE0Qx— WSU Student Senate (@waynestudents) November 8, 2019
In February 2019, Marcella Eid, director of public relations for Senate told The South End she was working on a resolution to better the recycling system on campus. The main part of the resolution was to increase and improve the quality of recycling and trash bins.
Although the senators have implemented recycling bins all over campus and in every building, bins aren’t as available in dorms and on-campus housing.
There isn’t easily accessible recycling options in housing, said Director of Residence Life, Nikki Dunham.
Dunham said although there may be a recycling room, recycling becomes a designated trip.
Some students have skepticism over where the recycling goes from housing, she said.
Senate President Stuart Baum addressed students’ concerns over recycling and stated that the concerns behind recycling is a part of a larger dilemma.
“One part of the global issue, (is) people who used to purchase recycling, mainly in China, are not accepting it anymore,” Baum said.
“So, the company that actually takes our recycling then doesn’t have that many buyers for the recycling after they handle it. So, there’s a concern that they will stop taking it, or raise the cost,” he said.
Dunham also talked about work in progress on gender inclusive housing options. She says there has been an issue in the past where LGBTQ students would be in situations that created an uncomfortable environment for them and their roommates because students wouldn't be able to mark who they prefer to live with.
Previously to upcoming modification, students were forced to choose studios or single bedroom apartments. For some, those choices created a financial burden.
By fall 2020, students will have a choice to mark their preference to whom they prefer to live with.
Joseph Naman, a senator who is a part of the Accessibility and Faculty Affairs Committee said Student Disability Services has been receiving a lot of emails and phone calls, most of which address issues of lack of accessible transportation.
Naman also represents the Mike Ilitch School of Business, and said the school will be coming up with better shuttle routes to accommodate students and faculty in wheelchairs.
Old Main elevators have been causing disputes on whether to relocate classes to the lower level of the building. Naman says one student came in late because they were using crunches temporarily.
The logistics for those who depend on elevators will be improved by spring, Baum said.
The next Student Senate meeting will be on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.
Xenya Burdo is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gr5344@wayne.edu
Cover photo by Jonathan Deschaine. Jonathan is the multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at jonathan.deschaine@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.