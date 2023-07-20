Wayne State’s Engineering Tech, BioEngineering and Manufacturing Engineering buildings were temporarily closed today after a water main break created accessibility issues.
It is unknown what caused the break or what repairs were done throughout the day. WSU’s Office of Communications did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
The South End reported repair vehicles at the sites around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The BioEngineering and Manufacturing Engineering buildings re-opened as of 3:30 p.m., according to an email alert, with Engineering Tech expected to re-open Friday morning.
The break was first reported at 8:50 a.m. prompting an immediate closure of the three structures, according to an email alert sent Thursday morning.
As of 9:55 a.m. WSU reported no damage and continued electrical power at all locations.
The South End will continue reporting on this ongoing story.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co-Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Multimedita Editor Ciaran Martin. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
