Student Senate was joined by the Office of Multicultural Engagement, to get feedback on how the department can better serve the LBGTQ+ community during their general body meeting on Thursday.
New Advisor for Student Engagement for the Office of Multicultural Engagement Blair Baker said the department is interested in what students organizations are already doing for the LBGTQ community as well as how they can better support them.
Vice President Hayden Johnson said outside of engagement, the office could focus on being more intentional in the way they interact with queer student organizations.
“Not necessarily a more effortful attempt, but maybe a more direct attempt of saying and showing that administration and departments within support student orgs, especially those that fall under that realm of LBGTQ,” Johnson said.
Johnson said having more LGBTQ resources or workshops during orientation and move-in week would be helpful to teach students about empathy when living and interacting with people from different backgrounds.
Senate also passed a motion to approve the Vaping Educational and Student Health Initiative to address the growing public health concern of vaping and e-cigarette use.
Senator Sheva Khaimov said the resolution is having Wayne State recognize that its job is to promote the health and well-being of students.
“We’re looking to provide educational materials, resources and find evidence-based programs to help individuals quit smoking if they wish to do so,” Khaimov said. “So that students know where to find support for smoking cessation if necessary.”
Khaimov said Senate is working with the Campus Health Center to see what resources are available and how they can work together on the initiative.
The Daycare Implementation Committee is looking for more ways to connect students and faculty to childcare services, College of Engineering representative and member of the committee Sage Ryland said.
The committee is considering the Streams app on Academica as an option, which she admitted not many people know about, but is open to new ideas.
Dean of Students David Strauss said it’s very hard to start new programs because childcare facilities and providers have to go through licensing programs.
“Anytime a child is left outside of the parent's presence, it is considered daycare (and) it automatically has to comply with all state regulations,” Strauss said.
This app will probably be a service unaffiliated with Wayne State to avoid that liability, Ryland said.
Current campus resources include three childcare campus centers, at the Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute, College of Education and WSU Early Childhood Consortium.
Senate passed a motion proposed by senator Zaynah Jadallah to host a table at the Student Center in support of the “Count MENA In'' campaign, which advocates to create a Middle Eastern North African race category on all university documents.
“There are disparities related to our group that are not accounted for in the census and on other forms inside and outside of the university,” Jadallah said. “We are seen as the unseen presence because we have to identify as white, and with this movement we can have our own race category.”
The Public Health Project Group is working on reimplementing biodiversity gardens, raising awareness for compost by adding signage around campus and bin locations to maps, senator Cordelia Krajewski said.
Strauss encouraged senators and all students to participate in the virtual Campus Safety Town Hall next Thursday at 10 a.m.
The next Senate meeting will be held on March 23 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Rm. Hillberry AB.
Natalie Davies is The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
