Wayne State’s Student Senate was joined by the WSU Police Department and Department of Computing and Information Technology for their final meeting of the term on Thursday to discuss new plans to reevaluate campus security systems.
Associate Vice President for Computing and Information Technology Rob Thompson said there is an array of 10 or more inconsistent security systems across campus.
Thompson said the goal is to modernize and standardize these systems.
“...It involves having integrated systems where our card system knows which course you're scheduled in, which class room and can respond in real time and make sure the right people have access to the right spaces,” he said.
Thompson said the new systems would also allow the university to manage access and track attendance at events.
“This project is going to be very expensive, and it’s not going to be done in one year,” Thompson said. “If we were to do the entire campus we could easily exceed, we’ve estimated, $50 million to completely retrofit all our buildings with new technology.”
Enterprise Project leader Heather King said the initiative is still in its first initial planning phase and an onsite assessment is scheduled for next week.
“We will start it off with a kickoff where we’ll review the scope of work the consulting (group) will be doing and we’ll meet with the steering committee and project teams to go over the scope of work,” King said. “We have a bunch of different people in various roles throughout the campus that have been invited as well as Hayden (Johnson) from the Student Senate who has volunteered to join us and give the student perspective.”
King said they are looking to walk through buildings on campus and determine a list of buildings to modernize the security systems in phase two.
WSUPD Chief Anthony Holt said his department will be conducting lockdown simulations over the summer.
“We are trying to have a separate orientation with the housing staff…We’re gonna have actors in there and we’re gonna say exactly what needs to be done in an active shooter situation,” Holt said.
Holt said members of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office and faculty from Michigan State University worked with WSUPD to review its active shooter policy in light of the Feb. 13 shooting at MSU.
This meeting concludes Senate’s 2023-24 term. The 2023-24 term was elected on April 6 and the next Senate Installation will be held on May 4 at 6 p.m.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's breaking news correspondent. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
