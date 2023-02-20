Wayne State’s Student Success and University Council for Engagement student organization hosted an event in honor of Black History Month on Saturday.
The event featured panelists Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, new football coach Tyrone Wheatley, Detroit Public School board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Founder of XDope Entertainment Myles Hardy, student Shamere Duncan, alumni Jeremiah Wheeler and modeling coach Jotta Ziegler.
SSAUCE partnered with Black Unity and the Wayne State Juneteenth Service Committee during the event to gather winter clothing, toys and school materials to donate to children.
SSAUCE President Zaria Coleman said the goal was to network and listen to the success stories of local leaders to help advance attendees' careers.
“The panel was a mixture of community leaders, students, alumni and young adults that are making moves and changes around Detroit and Michigan,” Coleman said. “I just wanted to show that there are people that did take the college route that was on the panel…”
Coleman said the panelists were selected to provide knowledge for students as they grow and succeed.
“I love talking to the youth because they need to hear from folks like us because when I was that age, I didn't always know what to do with my life,” Bolden said. “I think it's really helpful to hear from different people about their perspectives and advice to give.”
Senior Alanna Williams performed Lift Every Voice by James Weldon Johnson, commonly known as The Black National Anthem, and said she attended to support student organizations.
“It’s really great to see the sense of community on campus,” Williams said. “It's good to see fair representation coming to Wayne State just to support the students here.”
Following the panel, attendees were able to participate in a team-building exercise by creating a bridge out of school supplies.
“The bridges take a lot of structure and thought,” Duncan said. “Our bridges have to stand without falling and during the panel I mentioned something about building your own bridge and creating a path for yourself that's uniquely fit for you throughout time.”
WSU Academic Service Officer Geoffrey Jones was in attendance at the event and said he enjoyed the hands-on aspects.
“I thought this was really good for the students to get firsthand experience,” Jones said. “We don't always get the older adults telling you what to do, so I thought this was done very well.”
Coleman said this Black History Month event is important because it honored Black people and their accomplishments.
Bolden, who was elected as Michigan’s first Black Supreme Court Justice in January, said it’s vital for students to have Black leaders to look up to.
“We need to make sure that people know the importance of having people in different positions, particularly positions of power, and what it means to people of color and black people,” Bolden said. “To have someone that was in their shoes achieve something and be able to come back and speak to them should be done every month, but it is Black History Month and so it's a special time to celebrate.”
Grace Reyes is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at grace.reyes@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Grace Reyes.
