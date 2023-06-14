Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Happy Tuesday Warriors,
If you attended the Motor City Pride Parade this past weekend, I hope you managed to stay dry!
In this week’s newsletter I recap the terrible air quality that covered the city and Co-Managing Editor Ashley Harris introduces Wayne State’s new substance abuse recovery program.
We also have photos from night two of Taylor Swift’s concert at Ford Field with a breakdown of her surprise songs by our super fans on staff and News Editor Theresa De Benedetti recaps yesterday’s Juneteenth kickoff event.
Commented