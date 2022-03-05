Wayne State Student Senate voted to release a statement on Ukraine during its first in-person meeting of the semester Thursday.
Russia began its invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24, and since then WSU has had a panel discussion and peace vigil for Ukraine.
Jeren Ghoujeghi, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences representative, introduced the statement, which recognizes the difference in WSU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as opposed to similar situations in the Middle East.
“The Ukraine situation is very tragic, and I think it’s great that (the) university wants to support the Ukrainian students at this time,” she said. “But I think it’s also important to acknowledge the biased reporting in the media and refugee acceptance when compared to Middle Eastern countries because conflict has been going on in Palestine and Afghanistan and Syria, and the same compassion is just not extended to these people that come from these countries.”
Throughout news coverage of the war in Ukraine, multiple news organizations have been cited by The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association for using racist rhetoric that assigns greater importance to some victims of war over others. AMEJA released a statement last month addressing its findings.
AMEJA said the distinct differences in reporting reflects the "pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America."
Ghoujeghi said WSU’s sizable Middle Eastern student population warrants acknowledgement of this disparity.
“(W)hen a major Middle Eastern conflict occurred last year with the Palestine and Israel… crisis, the same actions were not encouraged, and so I think that it’s important to release a statement,” she said.
Discussion over the content of the statement, which initially mentioned Palenstine and Afghanistan by name, lasted over 30 minutes.
Director of Government Affairs Abe Ahmad said he thought mentioning other countries in the statement could start a snowball effect.
“With countries other than Ukraine being mentioned, I feel like we then have to— we don’t want to leave anyone else out, you know?” he said. “For example, the Uyghurs in China.”
Lukis Bagdon, College of Education representative, said removing the names of Palestine and Afghanistan would diminish the statement’s message.
“(T)he point of this statement is particularly to address the juxtaposition between last year (and) this year, but also in the way that people, particularly media, reacts to conflict in Europe versus conflict in countries populated by people of color,” Bagdon said.
President Sailor Mayes said making the wording more general could be a solution.
“(I) do see how there would be conflicts all over the world and students who would be reading it (the statement) say ‘well, how come I’m not included? Does that mean that the student body doesn’t care about me?’” she said, “so I do think that we should change instead of identifying specific countries, I think that we should include regions like the Middle East and stuff like that.”
Vice President Jasmine Coles said generalizing the statement could diminish its focus.
“I do love the way it is now, and I don’t really think that we should change it,” she said. “And I think that if we start including everywhere, we’re going to end up with, like, the world because there is turmoil happening everywhere.”
About 10 minutes into the discourse, Treasurer Fatima Hammoud moved to end the discussion. The motion failed, and senators continued to debate the statement’s wording.
Bagdon said they liked Ghoujeghi’s original statement and that adding more countries and regions would take away from the statement’s message.
“This statement is particularly trying to say that the way in which the world has reacted to Ukraine is very, very different from the way that they reacted to similar crises around the world where the offending was not a country which is universally disliked,” they said.
Parliamentarian Yousra Zouani motioned to end the speakers list after 10 minutes and allow each speaker one minute. The motion passed unanimously.
Senator at Large Zack Thomas said race is not the only factor determining what conflicts are discussed.
“I would challenge the premise that this is purely about the different treatment between say white people and Middle Eastern people or the Uyghurs in China,” Thomas said. “I mean, how many of us are educated on the conflict in Yemen? We seem to care about Afghanistan and Palestine, but no one’s talked about Yemen.”
Thomas said Senate lacks the expertise to speak on these topics.
“I don’t think that we should be talking about international events,” he said. “I don’t think that we as a Student Senate are qualified to do so, and I think that we’ve rehashed the same thing that we did, maybe with less vitriol, last summer, and we haven’t really learned that we’re not experts on this. Maybe we should keep it constrained to…”
Thomas was cut off at this point by Zouani due to the one minute time limit.
Senate decided to use “nations like Palestine” in the statement. After that and other amendments, Senate unanimously passed the statement.
Dean of Students David Strauss said he disagreed with Senate’s decision.
“You chose to pick two (countries) that you had personal self-interest in,” Strauss said. “You looked at the tree and not the forest. You looked for yourself and not for civility and respect, so I am disappointed. I think you took a big step back, but that is my opinion and my opinion only.”
In an email to The South End Saturday, Ghoujeghi said Senate will release the statement Monday.
Senate will distribute the statement on its social media platforms. Strauss said he will determine whether it will be included in DOSO’s email newsletter.
Senator at Large Kaitlyn Kipp introduced a resolution to add a mental health week to WSU’s calendar.
“So this is basically a resolution to have the university have a week out of each semester that will be dedicated to basically spreading awareness about different mental health issues and also spreading awareness about what we have to offer here,” Kipp said.
Senator at Large Anthony Gongolli said the week would be more substantial than WSU’s previous mental health days.
Senate unanimously voted in favor of implementing mental health week.
Strauss said a new reflection room in the Undergraduate Library will be ready for use by March 21.
Senate unanimously approved using $1,500 from its $25,000 budget to buy plaques for its end-of-year banquet. DOSO will be paying for the event’s catering, Strauss said.
Secretary Nasrin Nesha presented a proposal to continue Snacking with the Senators. The proposal passed unanimously with a preliminary date of March 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This would be the first Snacking with Senators since April 22, 2021.
Board of Governors Secretary Julie Miller gave a presentation on Children’s International Summer Villages to recruit staff for the program. The program focuses on providing children the opportunity to interact with children from different countries and cultures.
Miller said she will help organize the summer camp, which will use Leon H. Atchison Hall and will run from June 24 to July 16.
The next Student Senate meeting will be held April 7 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
