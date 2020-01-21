The Student Center’s fire alarm was activated, causing the building to be evacuated on Jan. 21.
Director of Communications Matt Lockwood said there was no fire or water leaks in the building.
He said Wayne State police are still investigating what set off the alarm.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Susana is the managing editor of The South End. She can be reached at susana.hernandez@wayne.edu.
Photo by Susana Hernandez.
