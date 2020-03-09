We asked Warriors who they're voting for in the Michigan primary.
The primary is tomorrow March 10.
Today at 4 p.m. is the deadline to change your vote if you already voted absentee and to obtain an absentee ballot.
Remember, a polling location is now open on campus at the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at the law school, located on 471 West Palmer St.
If you aren't registered, register here.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you're line to vote by 8 p.m., stay in line because you must be allowed to vote.
NOTE: Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are no longer in the race.
Video edited and produced by Quinn Banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.