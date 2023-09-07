The Wayne State Campus Activities Team hosted a carnival on Tuesday in Keast Commons to welcome students back to campus.
The free carnival is the first of its kind to be hosted at WSU and was completely organized and executed by student leaders.
President of Campus Activities Team Nala Warren said activities offered included volleyball, corn hole, henna tattoos, caricatures and inflatables.
“One is like a Hungry, Hungry Hippo style inflatable,” Warren said. “And then the other is if you've ever seen Wipeout and they have this thing called the sweeper. So you have to either duck or jump over it.”
Warren said the carnival is one of many events hosted by the Campus Activities Team this week to help students feel more at home on campus.
“We just hope to make being on campus easier for students, make them enjoy being at Wayne, and to promote our org, and have people get more involved in doing things like this as well,” Warren said.
Warren said she hopes to get more students interested in the Campus Activities Team to help organize, coordinate and host events.
Biomedical engineering major Joshua Samuel said his favorite activity at the carnival was the caricature he had drawn of himself, which he said captured his essence in a humorous way.
“This has been very fun, a carnival is a really good way to wind down after a stressful first week of school,” Samuel said.
Pre-nursing major Jessica Johnson said her favorite activity offered at the carnival was the Wipeout inspired inflatable.
“It was definitely quite a bit of a challenge, and I really like a challenge,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she and her friends went head to head in some friendly competition against each other on the inflatable attractions.
English major Amber Brad said her favorite part of the carnival was playing a game of volleyball with her roommates.
“Walking out of class and seeing all this setup was a really cool surprise,” Brad said. “We love playing volleyball, and it was really cool getting to meet and play against other students.”
Brad said she hopes they keep the volleyball net up for students to play while it’s still warm out.
Warren said there are more events being hosted by the campus activities team this week to kick off the start of the school year.
“Thursday we have ‘Brightly Twisted,’ which is tie dye, which will also be out here as well, unless it rains, then it'll be indoors,” Warren said. “Then Friday is our tradition event, Block Party, which we have every year (and) will be outside in the Gullen Mall area.”
Warren said the campus activities team will also be attending the first home football game on Saturday to check in students.
A full list of the events being hosted by the campus activists team this fall can be found on their website.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by multimedia editor Andy Jeffrey. They can be reached at multimediaedtse@gmail.com.
