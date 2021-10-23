Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.