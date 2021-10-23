Officials addressed plans for campus construction projects at a Student Senate meeting Thursday.
Ashley Flintoff, director of planning and space management at Facilities Planning and Management, presented preliminary designs for updates to Keast Commons, Helen L. DeRoy Auditorium, and DeRoy reflecting pools.
The project to convert Keast Commons to an open green space for students currently has a budget of $3.5 million, Flintoff said. It will likely take longer than nine months to complete.
“That plaza can turn into a stage, so think about (New Student) Convocation, think about FestiFall, think about concerts, movie nights, step shows — whatever could occur in this space,” Flintoff said.
As of right now, the project has not progressed past the designing stage, Flintoff said.
“It was anticipated once we got to this stage that the next step is to go out and get further student engagement, to get feedback, so this is kind of the main concept, but that there would be opportunities for feedback and tweaking and adjustments to this plan,” Flintoff said.
The addition of an amphitheater near the Student Center is also planned to be a part of the Keast Commons renovations, Flintoff said.
The projects experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about financial support, Flintoff said.
“It was paused at this point (the designing process) due to a couple factors. One being COVID, obviously, and then another factor being that we needed to work through where the funding was coming from, and so we didn’t want to move too much further into the process without having an idea of where the funding would come from, so that’s kind of where we are today,” Flintoff said.
The DeRoy Auditorium and reflecting pools are also a part of restoration and renovation efforts. No timeline has been determined, but the cost has been estimated to be $3.8 million, Flintoff said.
“We are currently looking at philanthropic opportunities, donor opportunities, grant opportunities as well as university funds (and other sources)… to put together a funding package that will allow us to do this project,” Flintoff said.
Flintoff said changes would include the addition of an outdoor ramp to make the DeRoy Auditorium more accessible.
Robert Davenport, associate vice president of FPM, said the renovations will be a lasting addition to campus.
“We’re excited about this project because once refurbished, it’ll be in its (updated) state for many many years,” he said.
Summer flooding resulted in reflooring parts of DeRoy Auditorium, Davenport said.
A new fire alarm system will also be installed in the DeRoy Auditorium, which will require painting, Davenport said.
“So we’ll have a quasi-refresh. Not extensive, but, you know, quasi. So the good news is that we got a little bit of a benefit… from the flood and those fire alarm systems being reinstalled,” he said.
Flintoff said additional updates inside the DeRoy Auditorium is a future goal, but not a part of this current project.
Bilal Hammoud, WSU alum and public engagement associate for the Michigan Secretary of State Office, gave a presentation on initiatives meant to increase accessibility to SOS resources.
“Online, you can pretty much do almost anything. As long as it’s not take a test, take a picture or transfer a title, you can do any one of our services online,” Hammoud said.
Other initiatives include the Language Access Task Force, Returning Citizen Initiative and Mobile Branches.
Two candidates, senior political science major Makala Borg and junior political science major Caden Barry, were interviewed for the position of Housing and Residential Life representative.
Each candidate introduced themselves, was interviewed by Senate, then Senate conducted a secret ballot. Concerns were then raised over Borg’s current position as a Residential Advisor in campus housing.
Dean of Students David Strauss contacted Nicki Dunham, director of residence life, and confirmed that being an RA disqualified Borg from holding the position due to a stipulation in the RA contract. Barry, a senior desk assistant in campus housing, does not have that same stipulation in the DA contract.
With a single dissenting vote, Senate voted to delay selecting a Housing and Residential Life representative until its next general body meeting on Nov. 4.
Senator at Large Zack Thomas voted no.
“(Ineligibility be in the position of Housing and Residential Life representative) applying to one staff member and not another makes it arbitrary, makes it capricious, makes it unreasonable, and I think housing should be put on notice that the terms of their employment are unnecessary (and) arbitrary,” Thomas said.
Graduate student Marwah Ayache was sworn in as School of Information Sciences representative after running unopposed.
Mannat Bedi, director of community affairs, announced codes for one-month subscriptions to the Calm app will be distributed. Bedi said a survey will be given to participants to determine student interest.
“(W)e were trying to get more data in order to see if we want to implement this as a full initiative by providing one-year subscriptions instead of the one-month,” Bedi said.
The next Student Senate meeting will be held Nov. 4 in Student Center Room Hilberry AB at 6 p.m.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Photos by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
