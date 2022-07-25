$100 million in funding was approved by the State of Michigan to allow Wayne State School of Medicine and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute to construct a new medical and research facility in Detroit.
The buildings will be dedicated to medical education, health science and research laboratories with the intention to develop interventions which provide equity in health and health outcomes for the Detroit community, according to the Karmanos Institute.
The $450 million project will be located in Midtown while the site is currently undetermined. It will include up to 100,000 square feet dedicated to cancer research with wet labs, population research offices, clinical trial offices, and education and outreach departments, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.
The name of the research center as well as its start and completion date have also yet to be determined, Crain’s said.
WSU and the Karmanos Institute have been long-standing partners for 75 years and are working towards a shared vision for the buildings, according to Matthew Lockwood, associate vice president of communications.
“Given the partnership between Wayne State and Karmanos, it’s going to have both a medical education and a cancer research focus. It’s going to be complex with two different towers, one that will be focused on medical education and one that will be more focused on research,” Lockwood said.
President and Chief Executive Officer of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Dr. Gerold Bepler, said he hopes to continue important cancer research at the new location.
“This partnership allows us to provide the best cancer treatments and care to patients across Michigan and northern Ohio,” Bepler said. “The new site will enhance our collaboration in research, discoveries and education, moving us closer to a world free of cancer.”
Lockwood emphasized the significant impacts which will occur as a result of the new building, including creating jobs and addressing health inequities.
“We think it’ll have a transformational impact on the state’s workforce and talent development pipelines, especially in healthcare,” Lockwood said. “It’ll create a lot of jobs and have a positive impact on the city’s economic development (and)… bring an opportunity to close huge health equity gaps.”
Junior neuroscience major Josh Stanek said the building will bring important opportunities to the WSU community and surrounding areas.
“I think it’ll have a positive impact on Detroit, bringing careers and many opportunities for patients and other citizens,” Stanek said. “They’ll bring new and improving technology into the medical field and greatly improve the research advancements of this state and the country.”
The new facility will be used to expand funding for research and attract the best cancer research talent possible, according to Crain’s.
"If you are trying to recruit top-notch scientists, researchers and investigators, you are competing with the top universities in the country," Bepler told Crain’s. "Ultimately, a new building doesn't necessarily attract new grant funding. It's the people who work in the building. To get the best researchers to come here, we need the best facilities."
Both WSU and the Karmanos Institute emphasized their gratitude to the State of Michigan for recognizing the need for their partnership and valuing higher education.
“Both institutions rely on philanthropic donors and community investments to continue research and we are thrilled that our state legislators see the value and need for our partnership,” Bepler said.
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Michael Tokarz.
