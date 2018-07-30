The Wayne State women's golf team ended their fourth season of GLIAC competition with their best finish yet, qualifying for the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history.
Head coach Meredith Weaver said that the program has shown progress since its inception in 2014.
"In our first two years, we finished dead last in the GLIAC and last year in the fall season, we won three tournaments, including the program's first at Saginaw Valley," Weaver said.
WSU sophomore and golf team member Josie Kurosky said the team performed well late in the season.
"It was a good season (for us). We really had to play well at the GLIAC Championships in order to make the Super Regionals,” Kurosky said. “For me personally, it was an honor being ranked and playing in the starting lineup as a sophomore."
At Super Regionals, the Warriors shot a 975, ranking them No. 12 in the tournament. Weaver said the team didn't play to their full potential during the competition.
“It was a great accomplishment for us as a team to have gotten that far,” Weaver said. “I'm not sure if the girls were stressed or not, but they know they could have played better."
Junior Meredith Weidner said it was great to be able to play at Super Regionals.
"It was really fun to play in the regionals (although) we didn't play our best. But next year (looks) bright, as we have three incoming freshmen to help us improve," Weidner said.
The season was also successful for the Warriors in the classroom, as Weidner, Kurosky, junior Rylee George and sophomore Anastassia Lee received All-American Scholar status from the Women's Golf Coaches Association for having a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50.
Weidner, a mechanical engineering major, had a 3.79 GPA, while Kurosky, an Economics major, had a 3.65 GPA.
Both players have made multiple appearances on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll for having a term GPA of 3.50 or above.
Weidner said time management plays a big role in accomplishing her goals.
"Time management is the key to success," Weidner said. "My teammates and I spend hours at the library and we try to support each other in everything we do."
Kurosky said balancing academics and athletics in the spring can be a challenge.
"The spring is more overwhelming and if you aren't doing good in school, it may affect your golf game and if your head is not in it, it can be a long day on the course," said Kurosky.
The team is looking to build on its success next season.
"Next year we want to, of course, make it back to Regionals and perform better," Weidner said. "With the new players we have, it's definitely a possibility."
